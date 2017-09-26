close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tons from Prithvi Shaw, Dinesh Karthik take India Red to 317/5 in Duleep Trophy final

Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw (154) and captain Dinesh Karthik (111) powered India Red to 317 for five in their first innings against India Blue on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy cricket final here on Monday.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 00:34
Tons from Prithvi Shaw, Dinesh Karthik take India Red to 317/5 in Duleep Trophy final
Twitter grab

Lucknow: Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw (154) and captain Dinesh Karthik (111) powered India Red to 317 for five in their first innings against India Blue on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy cricket final here on Monday.

The 17-year-old Mumbaikar Shaw shared a 211-run third-wicket partnership with Tamil Nadu veteran Karthik, who cracked his 27th ton in first-class cricket.

Shaw and Akhil Herwadkar (25) had provided a decent start of 74 runs for the first wicket before Herwadkar ran himself out.

Left-arm spinner Bharghav Bhatt then accounted for Suryakumar Yadav (80) to leave India Red at 89/2.

Karthik joined Shaw in the middle and the pair saw off the difficult phase before taking on the India Blue bowlers.

During his second first-class hundred, Shaw hammered 18 fours and one six out of the 249 deliveries he faced.

Right-hander Karthik hit 12 fours during his 155-ball innings.

Off-spinner Akshya Wakhare broke the partnership as he got a LBW decision against Karthik on the fourth ball of the 79th over.

Shaw fell soon, edging one from Bhatt to wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat, as India Red reached 306/4.

Bhatt picked up his third wicket when Baba Indrajith failed to defend a straighter ball and Ishan Kishan took a sharp catch at short leg to leave India Red struggling at 317/5.

Ishank Jaggi was the batsman who was unbeaten at nine when the umpires called stumps.

 

Brief scores: India Red: 317/5 (Prithvi Shaw 154, Dinesh Karthik 111; Bharghav Bhatt 3/83) against India Blue on Day 1.

TAGS

Prithvi ShawDinesh KarthikDuleep TrophyIndia Red Vs India Greencricket news

From Zee News

England selectors ponder Ashes top-order conundrum
cricket

England selectors ponder Ashes top-order conundrum

UEFA Champions League: Jurgen Klopp grouchy ahead of Liverpool`s Spartak test
Football

UEFA Champions League: Jurgen Klopp grouchy ahead of Liverp...

cricket

Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem take eight each as India A thra...

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s slow start sparks Ballon d&#039;Or race
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's slow start sparks Ballon d'Or...

Liverpool, Manchester United fans trigger Moscow security jitters
Football

Liverpool, Manchester United fans trigger Moscow security j...

Michael Clarke responds to Harbhajan Singh’s comment on Australian batting
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Michael Clarke responds to Harbhajan Singh’s comment on Aus...

Watch: Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins involve in verbal duel during the 3rd ODI in Indore
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Watch: Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins involve in verbal duel du...

IND vs AUS 2017: Sachin Tendulkar wants Virat Kohli and Co to ‘bluewash’ Australia
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Sachin Tendulkar wants Virat Kohli and Co...

PV Sindhu thanks Sports Ministry for Padma Bhushan nomination
Badminton

PV Sindhu thanks Sports Ministry for Padma Bhushan nominati...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video