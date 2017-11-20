Too early to compare Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar, says Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly is a huge admirer of Virat Kohli but he believes that the current Indian skipper still has a long way to go before being clubbed in the same bracket as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli's first ton at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata was his 50th international century and took the Indian cricket team agonisingly close to a famous win over Sri Lanka in the first Test of the 3-match series after being under the cosh for the first three days of the match.

Ganguly is certain that Kohli can continue to rake up the centuries like he has been doing since making his international debut in 2008.

"It's too early to compare him with Sachin. He still has to make 50 more centuries. But the way he is going, he will make many more such hundreds," Ganguly told reporters at the close of play on the final day of the match.

Despite Sri Lanka taking a 122-run first innings lead, the hosts scored 352 at nearly 4-runs-an-over to set the visitors a competitive target of 231.

Kohli's side nearly managed to secure an unlikely victory reducing Sri Lanka to 75/7 before bad light once again played spoilsport to bring an end to the match.

Kohli was India's highest scorer in the second innings, making up for his failure in the first innings, by scoring an unbeaten 104 off 199 balls.

This was Kohli's 50th ton in international cricket and is only the eighth player in history, and the second Indian after Tendulkar, to achieve the feat.