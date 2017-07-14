close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Top West Indian cricketers set for return after dispute eases

Cricket West Indies (CWI) showed it was willing to welcome back top players on Thursday when it cleared Darren Bravo to play in all forms of cricket after the batsman apologised to the board and its president, Dave Cameron, for a Twitter outburst.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 12:28
Top West Indian cricketers set for return after dispute eases

Delhi: Leading West Indies cricketers such as Chris Gayle and Sunil Narine could soon return to the national one-day international side as a long-running pay saga appears to be finally showing signs of reaching a conclusion.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) showed it was willing to welcome back top players on Thursday when it cleared Darren Bravo to play in all forms of cricket after the batsman apologised to the board and its president, Dave Cameron, for a Twitter outburst.

Bravo was suspended and sent home from the tour of Zimbabwe last November after he called Cameron a "Big idiot" on social media in relation to a disagreement over his playing contract.

That resolution was not the only positive news for the side, though, with former captain Gayle, spinner Narine, and all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo all said to be nearing a truce with the CWI, according to ESPNcricinfo. Players have been embroiled in contractual disputes with the board for several years with the team even abandoning a tour of India midway through their 2014 series over a payment structure row.

At present, CWI only select players for their international sides if they feature in corresponding domestic competitions, a policy that leads to many high-profile absentees who instead prefer to ply their trade in overseas Twenty20 leagues. That stance now appears to be relaxing, which could result in leading cricketers making themselves available for the limited-overs section of the side`s England tour starting next month. Gayle last week played for West Indies in a one-off Twenty20 against India. It was his first match for the Caribbean side since their World T20 final triumph over England in April 2016. His last one-day international was at the 2015 World Cup. 

"It was a great feeling wearing the maroon in front of the home crowd. I didn`t realise at the time how long I was out," the hard-hitting opening batsman said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"The fans were happy to see me back on the field representing West Indies. Hopefully, things can get better. Hopefully, I can play a few more games. I definitely want to play the 2019 World Cup. 

"Things are beginning to open up a little more now between players and the board. It`s looking good, and we`ve to try and build from this to get the best players out on the field."

TAGS

West IndiesCricketcricket in west indiesBanned

From Zee News

Mumbai Indians receive special gift sent by Triple H; Rohit Sharma poses with championship belt on social media
cricket

Mumbai Indians receive special gift sent by Triple H; Rohit...

Women’s World Cup: Under pressure India face New Zealand in virtual quarterfinal on Saturday
cricket

Women’s World Cup: Under pressure India face New Zealand in...

Other Sports

Birmingham Grand Prix to be Farah's last track race in...

Chennai Super Kings get back in action as two-year suspension ends; fans rejoice on Twitter
cricket

Chennai Super Kings get back in action as two-year suspensi...

Wimbledon 2017: Rohan Bopanna crashes out in mixed doubles quarters
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Rohan Bopanna crashes out in mixed doubles...

Graeme Pollock fears for South Africa&#039;s future in cricket
cricket

Graeme Pollock fears for South Africa's future in cric...

Sports schedule for today - July 14, 2017: Wimbledon men&#039;s semi-finals, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st Test, SA vs England 2nd Test
Other Sports

Sports schedule for today - July 14, 2017: Wimbledon men...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer finds himself in land of giants
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer finds himself in land of gian...

Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych: Swiss maestro hot favourite in Wimbledon 2017 men&#039;s semi-finals
Tennis

Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych: Swiss maestro hot favourite...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video