Traffic jam delays cricket match in Dhaka, players take rickshaw to stadium

Traffic snarls are commonplace on the busy streets of Bangladesh capital, Dhaka, but it sounds bizarre to a T when a cricket match gets delayed as players get stuck in a traffic jam and are forced to take rickshaws to reach the stadium.

The 50-over Dhaka Premier League match between Kalabagan Krira Chakra and Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) in Savar got delayed on Tuesday for almost 30 minutes when players and officials found themselves in the middle of a traffic jam and had to take rickshaws to get through the pile of vehicles.

As a result, the scheduled start of 9 a.m. local time had to be pushed by 30 minutes.

“The players and match officials had to wait for a long time as vehicular movement came to a halt in front of Savar Export Processing Zone (EPZ),” website prothomalo.com quoted Kalabagan Krira Chakra coach Jalal Ahmed Chowdhry.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of a match getting delayed due to traffic problem. The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy match in Kolkata last December was also delayed by half an hour as Vidarbha players got stuck in traffic and couldn't reach the venue in time.