Tral Encounter: Virender Sehwag ‘salutes’ Indian Army for killing top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat

Bhat carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and was at the top of the security forces' wanted list.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 18:25
New Delhi: Batting great Virender Sehwag on Saturday hailed the Indian Army for the "great job' in Tral that saw top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, killed in an encounter.

Great job by the Indian Army in Tral today. Salute!” Sehwag wrote in his tweet.

Bhat, alias Abu Zarar, was killed along with another militant in the encounter with security forces in Tral area of Kashmir's Pulwama district.

He had succeeded Burhan ​Wani, who was killed on July 8 last year in a security operation in Anantnag, as a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Bhat carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and was at the top of the security forces' wanted list.

The encounter started late Friday night when the security forces and terrorists were involved in a brief exchange of gunfire.

