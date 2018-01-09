Trevor Bayliss to step down as England coach in 2019

Sydney: England coach Trevor Bayliss will step down when his contract ends in 2019, he announced Tuesday at the end of a troubled Ashes Test tour of Australia.

The 55-year-old Australian, who was appointed in 2015 to succeed the sacked Peter Moores, said by then it would be time for a fresh approach.

"I'm contracted to September 2019 and that will see me out," he told the BBC.

"I've always felt that it's time for a change around that four-year mark. A new voice and a different approach reinvigorate things."

The broadcaster said Bayliss told England director of cricket Andrew Strauss of his plans a year ago but had only now made it public.

His contract takes him up to the end of the 2019 Ashes series. Australian coach Darren Lehmann has also said he plans to call it quits after that series.

Since former Sri Lanka coach Bayliss took over from Moores, England's Test results have been mixed, losing 18 and winning 15.

His decision follows England's chastening 0-4 Ashes defeat, with Australia recording four comprehensive wins - including two innings victories and a 10-wicket triumph.