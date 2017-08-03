close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tri-nation One-day series: Manish Pandey stars in India A's one-wicket win over South Africa A

This was India A's third successive win in the tournament and playing the final is just a mere formality.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 22:02
Tri-nation One-day series: Manish Pandey stars in India A&#039;s one-wicket win over South Africa A

Pretoria: Manish Pandey played a captain's knock to guide India A to a one-wicket victory over South Africa A, almost clinching a place in the final of the tri- series one-day tournament here on Thursday.

Pandey anchored the chase hitting an unbeaten 93 off 85 balls as India A chased down a tricky target of 267 with two balls to spare. All-rounder Krunal Pandya's 25 off 15 balls was also a significant contribution in the end.

This was India A's third successive win in the tournament and playing the final is just a mere formality.

The other useful contribution was Sanju Samson's patient 68 off 90 balls.

India A were in trouble at 225 for 7 when Yuzvendra Chahal (17) got out after a 43-run stand with Pandey.

However, Krunal came in and blasted three fours and a six, contributing 25 out of the 35 runs that the duo put on in 3.5 overs as the match swung in India A's favour.

India needed 4 runs off 9 balls when No 10 Siddharth Kaul was dismissed.

However, Pandey kept his cool in company of last man Mohammed Shiraz (2 no) as they got the winning runs off Carl Dala's final over.

Pandey hit five fours and two sixes in his innings.

He is all set to make a comeback into the Indian team for the limited overs series in Sri Lanka after scores of 55, 41 no, 86 no and 93 no. He has scored 275 runs in four matches getting out only once so far.

Earlier, put into bat, South Africa A were down in the dumps at 128 for six before wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen (127 off 108 balls) and Willem Mulder (66 off 81 balls) added 111 runs to steer the team to a respectable total.

For India A, Shardul Thakur (4/35) and Siddharth Kaul (3/41) were the main wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 266 (Heinrich Klaasen 127, Willem Mulder 66, Shardul Thakur 4/35, Siddharth Kaul 3/41)

India A 267/9 in 49.4 overs (Manish Pandey 93 no, Sanju Samson 68, Krunal Pandya 25 no). India A won by 1 wicket.

TAGS

Manish PandeyIndia A vs South Africa AKrunal PandyaSanju Samsoncricket news

From Zee News

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli&#039;s backing has made massive difference in my career, says KL Rahul
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli's backing has made massive diff...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Patna Pirates hammering leaves Telugu Titans fighting for survival
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Patna Pirates hammering lea...

Birthday wishes pour in as India football captain Sunil Chhetri turns 33
Football

Birthday wishes pour in as India football captain Sunil Chh...

Saurav Ghosal-Dipika Pallikal enter mixed doubles quarters in Manchester
Other Sports

Saurav Ghosal-Dipika Pallikal enter mixed doubles quarters...

Paralympian Mariyappan ​Thangavelu ​thrilled to be recommended for Arjuna Award ​
Other Sports

Paralympian Mariyappan ​Thangavelu ​thrilled to be recommen...

Today in history: Remembering Leander Paes&#039; historic 1996 Atlanta Olympics bronze medal
Tennis

Today in history: Remembering Leander Paes' historic 1...

Irfan Pathan invites Anil Kumble to his home for vegetarian biryani treat!
cricket

Irfan Pathan invites Anil Kumble to his home for vegetarian...

After Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez sends emotional goodbye message to Neymar
Football

After Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez sends emotional goodbye mes...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma to return home for medical check up
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma to return home...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video