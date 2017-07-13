Triple H fulfills promise, gifts customized WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt to IPL 10 winners Mumbai Indians

New Delhi: WWE COO Triple H fulfilled his promise of honouring the 2017 Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians with a special gift, after gifting a customised WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt today.

"Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @WWEIndia," Triple H had tweeted after Mumbai's win over Pune in IPL 10 final.

Triple H tweeted a picture of the belt, which is customised with two Mumbai Indians logos on it.

".@MIPaltan @ImRo45 as promised, the @WWE Title is on its way... Congratulations! @WWEIndia," the WWE COO tweeted although Rohit Sharma or Mumbai Indians are yet to acknowledge whether they have recieved the present.

The special gift might have left a few Indian cricket fans surprised, but this is not the first time that the WWE superstar has sent a congratulatory memorabilia to the champions of a major sports tournament.

Earlier this year, Triple H had sent a similar belt to NBA champions Golden State Warriors.

The @NBA Championship is back in the Bay...and @KDTrey5 is going to have his hands full with all this gold. #MVP Congratulations @Warriors! pic.twitter.com/d4AQZLJls1 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2017

He had even sent a similar memorabilia to 2016-17 English Premier League champions Chelsea after they won the title in their Italian manager Antonio Conte's first attempt.

Guess, that's one nice way of building your fan base.