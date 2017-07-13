close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 17:00
Triple H fulfills promise, gifts customized WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt to IPL 10 winners Mumbai Indians
Twitter

New Delhi: WWE COO Triple H fulfilled his promise of honouring the 2017 Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians with a special gift, after gifting a customised WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt today.

"Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @WWEIndia," Triple H had tweeted after Mumbai's win over Pune in IPL 10 final.

Triple H tweeted a picture of the belt, which is customised with two Mumbai Indians logos on it.

".@MIPaltan @ImRo45 as promised, the @WWE Title is on its way... Congratulations! @WWEIndia," the WWE COO tweeted although Rohit Sharma or Mumbai Indians are yet to acknowledge whether they have recieved the present.

The special gift might have left a few Indian cricket fans surprised, but this is not the first time that the WWE superstar has sent a congratulatory memorabilia to the champions of a major sports tournament.

Earlier this year, Triple H had sent a similar belt to NBA champions Golden State Warriors.

He had even sent a similar memorabilia to 2016-17 English Premier League champions Chelsea after they won the title in their Italian manager Antonio Conte's first attempt.

Guess, that's one nice way of building your fan base.

Triple HMumbai IndiansRohit SharmaWWEWWE World Heavyweight Championship beltIPL 10

