Tujhe jaisa lagta hai wo daal: Kuldeep Yadav reveals MS Dhoni's golden words

New Delhi: Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav made history on Thursday by becoming the first ever Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in ODIs during the second ODI match against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The 22-year-old took the wickets of Matthew Wade (2), Ashton Agar (duck) and Pat Cummins (duck) of successive deliveries as India beat Australia by 50 runs in what turned out to be an one-sided affair.

Overall, the Kanpur-lad is the third Indian to have taken a hat-trick in ODIs after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev.

After the match, the young spinner revealed how former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped in his cause. Interestingly, he was hit for three successive sixes in the series opener last Sunday in Chennai.

"Initially I was struggling to bowl in a particular area. It's a game of cricket, everything happens. Last match, where I was hit for three sixes in an over, was a learning experience. I asked Mahi bhai (M S Dhoni) what I should bowl, he said 'tujhe jaisa lagta hai wo daal (you bowl what you want)'," he said.

However, it was not the first time that Yadav took a hat-trick. He had become the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the U-19 World Cup, achieving the feat against Scotland in 2014.