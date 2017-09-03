Twiterati show no mercy to Umar Akmal for posing with a bull

New Delhi: Pakistan's Umar Akmal is one cricketer who has been in the news time and again for his less than satisfactory performances over the years. He was once dubbed as the next big thing to have hit Pakistan’s cricketing scene, but the right-handed batsman has constantly failed to impress both the general public and the cricket board.

He has played a total of 16 Tests, 116 ODIs and 82 T20Is, but even then failed to secure a place for himself in Pakistan’s Champions trophy squad, earlier this year. On July 12, 2017, Umar Akmal was officially excluded from Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) list of players who received national contracts, which was yet another blow for his already dwindling career.

He has since been working hard on his fitness in England, making it a point to post pictures depicting the fact on Twitter from time to time.

This time, Akmal posted a picture on Twitter on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha where he was seen wearing a fuchsia-colored kurta and posing with a bull. He wrote a caption "About last night #Qurbani".

As expected, Twiterati had a field day as they mercilessly trolled the 27-year-old.

Gaay ke saath Gadha khada hai — ma que bella (@chatpataka100) September 2, 2017

Aap cricket qurban Kar dijiye. Aapki desh ka bhala ho jayega. — Yash Agarwalla (@Yashagarwalla) September 2, 2017

Wo tujhse zyada kaam ki hai. — Dhruv (@SprComandoDhruv) September 2, 2017

He's sweeping the floor with his long trousers. — EngelandReloaded84 (@BackOnYourTL) September 2, 2017

Bechara bhooka ha pait to us Ka sath laga Hova ha usy chaara to dalna tha selfie leny sy pahly — Sumera Imran (@sumeraimrandxb) September 2, 2017

Stay away from Mickey Arthur. He might be looking forward to slaughtering you — J. (@a_socialanimal) September 2, 2017

A perfect example of 'Money can't buy you class' — Jawaid (@jawaidsays) September 3, 2017

Oy tenu dressing sense kadon ay gi ?? Fr havens sake wear smthng bearable. — Meer (@meer_e_karvan) September 3, 2017

Bhai aisay suit to anarkali main b nai miltay ap kahan say latay ho ? — Ali Umair Chaudhary (@Aliumairch) September 2, 2017

Cow ke badle teri qurbani deni chahiye. ..you dumb player. . — Vineet Ahlawat (@VineetAhlawat8) September 2, 2017

Akmal recently slammed Pakistan's coach Mickey Arthur and accused him of using abusive language and barring him from using the facilities at the National Cricket Academy. He said that the support staff and foreign coaches refused to work with him as he does not hold a central contract with PCB. Akmal also added that when he went to the chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, Inzy referred him to coach Arthur, and the rift grew from there, as he alleges that Arthur called him 'names' in front of Inzamam.