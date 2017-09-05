close
Twitter brutally trolls Shabbir Rahman for his 'I can be like Virat Kohli' comment

Sabbir Rahman is a top order batsman and has been touted as one of the most promising batsmen in Bangladesh. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 13:07
New Delhi: Australian Nathan Lyon picked up a five-wicket haul on the Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh.

However, Lyon talked more about Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman who scored a fighting fifty in the first innings of the match. Lyon went on to compare Rahman with Team India skipper Virat Kohli and said that watching Rahman was like watching Kohli.

Lyon said, "He's a good player, (Sabbir) he reminds me of Virat Kohli." 

"Kohli is probably a pretty good role model to have in the subcontinent. That's only on (Sabbir’s) persona out there and the way he walks around the crease and the shots he's played here."

Later on Monday, Sabbir told Cricbuzz that he thinks that he can be like Kohli.

"I can become a batsman like Virat Kohli, everything is possible. I can't be compared to him; it is more important to score runs for the team," Sabbir said.

After reading this statement Indian cricket fans lost their cool and brutally mocked the Bangladesh batsman for his comment.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli brought up his 30th century during the last ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, whereas Sabbir Rahman has not scored even a single century. 

TAGS

Twitter trollsShabbir RahmanVirat KohliIndia vs Sri Lankacricket newsIndia Cricket News

