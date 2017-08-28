close
Twitter bursts with memes as MS Dhoni decides to take quick nap during 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka

India slumped to 61-4 in 14 overs but Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni accomplished the chase with an unbroken 157-run stand, much to the dismay of Sri Lankans.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 09:06
Twitter bursts with memes as MS Dhoni decides to take quick nap during 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Witnessing yet yet another lackluster Sri Lanka performance in the third ODI against India at Pallekele stadium, the annoyed crowd threw bottles on the ground to disrupt the match proceedings, hence delaying the visitors from claiming a series-clinching victory. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

The Virat Kohli-led Team India have been dominant since the day they stepped on to the island country. After securing their first ever 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series, Team India now have a 3-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series with two matches to go.

For the visitors, speedster Jasprit Bumrah laid the foundation for India's victory with a career-best 5-27 to help restrict Sri Lanka to 217-9.

India slumped to 61-4 in 14 overs but Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni accomplished the chase with an unbroken 157-run stand, much to the dismay of Sri Lankans.

WATCH: MS Dhoni takes quick nap on Pallekele ground as crowd trouble disrupts Ind vs SL match

The match was held up towards the end when irate fans, who have been protesting since India blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in the preceding test series, hurled water bottles and forced the players off the ground for about half an hour.

With the proceedings of the match delayed, Dhoni lied down on the ground deciding to probably take a quick nap while the security officials clear up the crowd trouble.

His act got Twitter flooded with some of the epic captions.

The teams now move to Colombo for the fourth ODI on Thursday.

MS Dhoni napMS Dhoni memesMS DhoniIndia vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODIInd Vs SLIndiaSri LankaMS Dhoni Twittercricket news

