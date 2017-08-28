Twitter bursts with memes as MS Dhoni decides to take quick nap during 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Witnessing yet yet another lackluster Sri Lanka performance in the third ODI against India at Pallekele stadium, the annoyed crowd threw bottles on the ground to disrupt the match proceedings, hence delaying the visitors from claiming a series-clinching victory. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

The Virat Kohli-led Team India have been dominant since the day they stepped on to the island country. After securing their first ever 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series, Team India now have a 3-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series with two matches to go.

For the visitors, speedster Jasprit Bumrah laid the foundation for India's victory with a career-best 5-27 to help restrict Sri Lanka to 217-9.

India slumped to 61-4 in 14 overs but Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni accomplished the chase with an unbroken 157-run stand, much to the dismay of Sri Lankans.

WATCH: MS Dhoni takes quick nap on Pallekele ground as crowd trouble disrupts Ind vs SL match

The match was held up towards the end when irate fans, who have been protesting since India blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in the preceding test series, hurled water bottles and forced the players off the ground for about half an hour.

With the proceedings of the match delayed, Dhoni lied down on the ground deciding to probably take a quick nap while the security officials clear up the crowd trouble.

His act got Twitter flooded with some of the epic captions.

Me in the morning: Bass 5 minute aur.. pic.twitter.com/E0N4fNSryX — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 27, 2017

When you've been successfully carrying the international team for 13 years and people still ask for your retirement : pic.twitter.com/z4VCYyTyEJ — Manya (@CSKian716) August 27, 2017

Rohit : Bhai Crowd has gone mad, they are throwing stones and bottles in the ground. Kya karein? Dhoni : #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/AmqFE8jPLS — ChandramukhiStark (@FlawedSenorita) August 27, 2017

RT If You Feel MS Dhoni Is The Most Down To Earth Cricketer. #INDvSL #IndvsSL #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/yhy55Y8Wrx — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) August 27, 2017

Dhoni when Sakshi says bas 5 min mein ready ho ke aati hoon. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/rM2HPSWBQD — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 27, 2017

Down to earth and still so high.

THY NAME MS DHONI pic.twitter.com/NT2qgqEHE4 — Trust me. (@iam_nobodyy) August 27, 2017

This is me everytime there is an India-Srilanka ODI pic.twitter.com/eXKZz07HFu — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) August 27, 2017

Me during the twitter fight pic.twitter.com/uAPIWC9qaF — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 27, 2017

The teams now move to Colombo for the fourth ODI on Thursday.