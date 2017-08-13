Twitter explodes as BCCI shrugs off Yuvraj Singh ahead of Sri Lanka ODIs, T20I

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Sunday announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and sprung some huge surprises as the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav were dropped from the team.

On the other hand, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and KL Rahul have been included in the team for the five ODIs and one T20I starting August 20 in Dambulla.

As expected, the squad selection left one and all amused as the fans took to Twitter to express their feelings over the selectors' decision.

This selection doesn't mean anything. Yuvi will play the 2019 World Cup. — Yograj Singh (@Cricvids1) August 13, 2017

While in sport it is never say never, Yuvraj will find it very difficult to get himself back in World Cup 2019 scheme of things. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 13, 2017

#Yuvi is not there ? Why @BCCI ? Why ?

The man who has won most no. of 'Man of the Match' in 2017 dont deserves place in the team ? https://t.co/syGf3pWuhQ — Yuvraj Singh World (@YuviWorld) August 13, 2017

Yuvraj was injured during the WI series. I guess he hasn't recovered yet. No report on his injury off late. He has been rested not dropped. — Abhishek #408 (@ImAbhishek7_) August 13, 2017

If I remember correctly Yuvraj Singh was man of the match in Ind vs Pak Game in Champions Trophy. And you drop him. Kya hai uss Rahane mein? — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) August 13, 2017

Yuvraj should have been given one more chance..... @cricbuzz @BCCI — Rahul Ranjan (@Ranjanrahul07) August 13, 2017

What's the point of taking Yuvraj Singh in the team at first place when you want to drop him after few series @BCCI ?? — Sohail (@sohailrocks11) August 13, 2017

In ODIs 2017 Dhoni : 386 runs (9 innings) Yuvi : 372 runs (10 innings) Yuvi desevrd to be in d squad tat doesn't mean Dhoni shd be dropped — Murugesh Krishna (@Murugeh) August 13, 2017

Yuvraj Singh is trending since last 3 hrs after team selection. this show how much people love him and fight for him @YUVSTRONG12 @YuviWorld pic.twitter.com/VRkLJotgVs — Mahesh Kumar (@Mk_yuvian) August 13, 2017

Can I know the reason behind not selecting @YUVSTRONG12 & @ImRaina — Hemanth Kumar (@Hemanth86257130) August 13, 2017