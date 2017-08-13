close
Twitter explodes as BCCI shrugs off Yuvraj Singh ahead of Sri Lanka ODIs, T20I

The series starts on August 20, after the conclusion of the ongoing three-match Test series. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 22:30
Twitter explodes as BCCI shrugs off Yuvraj Singh ahead of Sri Lanka ODIs, T20I
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Sunday announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and sprung some huge surprises as the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav were dropped from the team. 

On the other hand, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and KL Rahul have been included in the team for the five ODIs and one T20I starting August 20 in Dambulla.

As expected, the squad selection left one and all amused as the fans took to Twitter to express their feelings over the selectors' decision.

