Twitter explodes as Rohit Sharma hits a double ton against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma's stupendous performance of 208 runs (not out) in Mohali against Sri Lanka was nothing short of bravado in a cricket match. In absence of skipper Virat Kohli, he led the team heroically against the Lankans and prevented a repeat of the Dharamsala loss.

The Mumbaikar smashed 13 fours and 12 sixes, sending the Lankan team into chaos, after their victory in the previous of this ODI series. Rohit also notched up his 16th hundred in the 50-over format, and also the seventh time a batsman scored 200 or more in ODIs with his 264 against the Lankans in Kolkata, in 2014 being the highest individual score in the 50-over format. He tore the Lankan bowlers apart in the last 10 overs, as India added 147 more to their huge total.

Here are some of the reactions to his bamboozling performance in Mohali:

Way to go my friend. Always a joy to watch you bat @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/wAhZr5t0ZB — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 13, 2017

No surprises for the #INDvSL 2nd ODI Player of the Match - it's @ImRo45 for one of the greatest ODI innings of all time! pic.twitter.com/NhCTkkSgq9 — ICC (@ICC) December 13, 2017

Wah Rohit Wah ! 35 balls for the second hundred. So proud of you Rohit Sharma ! pic.twitter.com/EPWGZ2qcaG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 13, 2017

@ImRo45 ..well played Rohit Sharma ..exceptional stuff .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 13, 2017

Congratulations Rohit Sharma on this massive achievement .. !! BADHAI BADHAI BAaRAMBAAR BADHAI !! BUT .. the most impressive reward for you, are the tears of joy in your wife's eyes .. that is beyond all .. https://t.co/P3qARvhF5p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 13, 2017

Rohit Sharma scored 208* today, finish on 251/8! Rohit Sharma scored a 264 in 2014, bowled out on 251!#TeamIndia win by 141 runs to level the series 1-1. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/MvkL0hqWLE — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 13, 2017