Twitter explodes as Rohit Sharma hits a double ton against Sri Lanka

The Mumbaikar smashed 13 fours and 12 sixes, sending the Lankan team into chaos, after their victory in the previous of this ODI series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 13, 2017, 23:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma's stupendous performance of 208 runs (not out) in Mohali against Sri Lanka was nothing short of bravado in a cricket match. In absence of skipper Virat Kohli, he led the team heroically against the Lankans and prevented a repeat of the Dharamsala loss.

The Mumbaikar smashed 13 fours and 12 sixes, sending the Lankan team into chaos, after their victory in the previous of this ODI series. Rohit also notched up his 16th hundred in the 50-over format, and also the seventh time a batsman scored 200 or more in ODIs with his 264 against the Lankans in Kolkata, in 2014 being the highest individual score in the 50-over format. He tore the Lankan bowlers apart in the last 10 overs, as India added 147 more to their huge total.

Here are some of the reactions to his bamboozling performance in Mohali:

