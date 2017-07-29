Twitter explodes as Team India record their biggest overseas Test win in terms of runs

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 18:15
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared six wickets to help India to a thumping 304-run win against Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the first Test on Saturday for a 1-0 lead in the series.

The hosts, chasing a mammoth 550 for victory, only managed 245 runs before their second innings folded in the final session of the penultimate day, after opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne had been dismissed for 97.

Asela Gunaratne, who had fractured his thumb and was ruled out of the series, and stand-in captain Rangana Herath, who suffered a hand injury on Friday, did not bat for Sri Lanka in the second innings.

Twitter exploded as India recorded their biggest overseas win (in terms of runs) surpassing 279 run-victory against England at Leeds in 1986.

See reactions here:

The second test will be played from Thursday in Colombo.

