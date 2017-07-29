Twitter explodes as Team India record their biggest overseas Test win in terms of runs

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared six wickets to help India to a thumping 304-run win against Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the first Test on Saturday for a 1-0 lead in the series.

The hosts, chasing a mammoth 550 for victory, only managed 245 runs before their second innings folded in the final session of the penultimate day, after opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne had been dismissed for 97.

Asela Gunaratne, who had fractured his thumb and was ruled out of the series, and stand-in captain Rangana Herath, who suffered a hand injury on Friday, did not bat for Sri Lanka in the second innings.

Twitter exploded as India recorded their biggest overseas win (in terms of runs) surpassing 279 run-victory against England at Leeds in 1986.

India's first innings score was enough to take 20 Sri Lankan wickets. Difference between the two sides palpable. #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 29, 2017

Was a bit surprised by the shot-making by some of the Sri Lankans. First objective would have been to bat till the morrow. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 29, 2017

That's it. A comprehensive victory and #TeamIndia take a 1-0 lead in the series #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/gTJKnWneMH — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2017

Sri Lanka’s defeat v India by 304 runs is their biggest ever run-defeat in Tests & India’s fourth biggest run-win. #SLvInd — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 29, 2017

India records its highest overseas test win as #TeamIndia takes a 1-0 lead in the series #SLvIND Congratulations to our deserving team! — Om Prakash Mathur (@OmMathur_bjp) July 29, 2017

Played like No. 1 team. Champions for a reason! Proper team performance. #SLvIND — Adwait Kulkarni (@I_Sherlocked) July 29, 2017

The second test will be played from Thursday in Colombo.