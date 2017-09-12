close
Twitter gets flooded with reactions as World XI gets set to play cricket in Pakistan

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 09:56
Twitter gets flooded with reactions as World XI gets set to play cricket in Pakistan
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: A host of international cricket stars will take to the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore tonight in the specially organised extraveganza which looks to build a foundation of the return of cricket in Pakistan. (Pakistan vs World XI - How to watch online?)

The World XI`s tour of militancy-racked Pakistan is considered more than just a game of cricket, which captain Faf du Plessis and coach Andy Flower hoping to play their parts in reviving international cricket in the country.

South Africa`s du Plessis told reporters in Lahore it was a "huge honour" to be playing the highest-profile event in cricket-mad Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Officials have said there will be "foolproof" security for the three-match Twenty20 series starting Tuesday in Lahore.

Both the hotel and stadium will be cordoned off, with 9,000 police and paramilitary staff deployed. Shops and restaurants around the venue will be shut while spectators will have to pass through multiple security checkpoints. 

The international stars' arrival in Lahore, got virtually every Pakistani player and citizen excited as many shared pictures and messages welcoming international cricket back to the country.

Pakistan has not hosted top-level international cricket -- barring five limited-over matches against minnows Zimbabwe in 2015 -- since that attack, which killed eight people and injured seven players and staff.

TAGS

Pakistan vs World XIFaf du PlesisLahorePakistan CricketGaddafi Stadiumcricket news

