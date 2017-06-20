close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Twitter slams Virat Kohli as Team India head coach Anil Kumble steps down

It is being speculated that a rift between skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble has led to this situation.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 22:43
Twitter slams Virat Kohli as Team India head coach Anil Kumble steps down
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The BCCI took to Twitter and announced that Team India head coach Anil Kumble has stepped down from his position. 

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirms that Mr Anil Kumble has withdrawn his services as the post of the Head Coach for the Senior India Men’s team."

"While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Mr Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach," the BCCI said in a statement.

Kumble, who was supposed to continue his tenure as coach, decided to send his resignation to BCCI CEO instead of flying out with the team to the Caribbean, where the Men in Blue are scheduled to play a limited-overs series, starting Friday.

It is being speculated that a rift between skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble has led to this situation.

Kohli had escalated the matter and had asked the BCCI to appoint a new coach.

Times Now reported that Kohli and other senior members of the team did not want Kumble to continue. They found him 'overbearing' and felt that Kumble was thrust upon them by BCCI officials to clip Ravi Shastri’s influence.

It has also been reported that there was a complete communication breakdown within Team India during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Kumble was totally sidelined and he interacted with the bowlers only.

Kumble, whose tenure extension hinged solely on Kohli’s nod, annoyed Kohli by heading the talks for more money & role with the BCCI and COA.

Last month, the BCCI had invited fresh applications for the position but gave a direct entry to Kumble.

The BCCI had sent an extension contract to Kumble to stick with the team until the end of the West Indies tour but the veteran India skipper decided to turn down the offer.

Shocked by the news, there were several reactions on Twitter slamming Kohli for Kumble's departure.

Here are a few of them:

TAGS

Virat KohliKumble KohliBCCIAnil KumbleIndia cricketcricket news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

My partnership with Virat Kohli was untenable: READ Anil Kumble&#039;s exit statement
cricket

My partnership with Virat Kohli was untenable: READ Anil Ku...

Sad day for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar on Anil Kumble&#039;s departure
cricket

Sad day for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar on Anil Kumble...

Victoria Azarenka relishing future &#039;battle of mums&#039; with Serena Williams
Tennis

Victoria Azarenka relishing future 'battle of mums...

WHL 2017: India lose to Netherlands 1-3 in final Group B game, to face Malaysia in quarter final
Other Sports

WHL 2017: India lose to Netherlands 1-3 in final Group B ga...

WATCH: Young cricket fan breaks down as India go down to Pakistan in Champions Trophy final
cricket

WATCH: Young cricket fan breaks down as India go down to Pa...

Real Madrid&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo due in court on July 31 for tax evasion case
Football

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo due in court on July 3...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video