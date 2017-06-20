Twitter slams Virat Kohli as Team India head coach Anil Kumble steps down

New Delhi: The BCCI took to Twitter and announced that Team India head coach Anil Kumble has stepped down from his position.

UPDATE: Mr. Anil Kumble withdraws from the post of Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. https://t.co/LJB5OOchjv — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2017

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirms that Mr Anil Kumble has withdrawn his services as the post of the Head Coach for the Senior India Men’s team."

"While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Mr Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach," the BCCI said in a statement.

Kumble, who was supposed to continue his tenure as coach, decided to send his resignation to BCCI CEO instead of flying out with the team to the Caribbean, where the Men in Blue are scheduled to play a limited-overs series, starting Friday.

It is being speculated that a rift between skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble has led to this situation.

Kohli had escalated the matter and had asked the BCCI to appoint a new coach.

Times Now reported that Kohli and other senior members of the team did not want Kumble to continue. They found him 'overbearing' and felt that Kumble was thrust upon them by BCCI officials to clip Ravi Shastri’s influence.

It has also been reported that there was a complete communication breakdown within Team India during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Kumble was totally sidelined and he interacted with the bowlers only.

Kumble, whose tenure extension hinged solely on Kohli’s nod, annoyed Kohli by heading the talks for more money & role with the BCCI and COA.

Last month, the BCCI had invited fresh applications for the position but gave a direct entry to Kumble.

The BCCI had sent an extension contract to Kumble to stick with the team until the end of the West Indies tour but the veteran India skipper decided to turn down the offer.

Shocked by the news, there were several reactions on Twitter slamming Kohli for Kumble's departure.

Here are a few of them:

Having said that, it is inevitable that if there is a falling out between captain and coach, the captain will have his way. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2017

After Kumble's humiliating exit, does India really need a big name as coach? Let Kohli be the supremo. — Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) June 20, 2017

Is this Virat kohli is GOD of Indian cricket?? Is he bigger than "Anil Kumble"?? Virat is still kid and given you of Indian cricket team. — Chandan Kumar (@techck) June 20, 2017

Anil Kumble played with broken jaw. If that happened to Kohli, despite teams position he would've taken a break till next IPL — MegaHit KhaidiNo150 (@FanChiru) June 20, 2017

Amazing how Kumble is being blamed rather than Kohli and him being a disaster of a captain! — Radhika✦Apostate (@RpG_89) June 20, 2017

Shame on Kohli. Great batsmen yes but not worthy of leading a group. Save Indian cricket from his goondagiri please.

Anil Kumble FTW — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) June 20, 2017

Kohli want all powers in Indian team and want silent coach which is not a good sign for Indian cricket, kumble best coach after John & Gary — Manish Ravat (@manishravat67) June 20, 2017

Zindabad zindabad Anil Kumble zindabad

Kohli and his entourage of Yuvraj Dhoni Rahane Jadeja Ashwin murdabad #SaveIndianCricket — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) June 20, 2017

@BCCI this kumble episode is shameful...is bcci treating the legends like this...kohli is now become a disgusting guy with pathetic attitude — Manoranjan dandasena (@manjan_d) June 20, 2017

Kohli is just for money & fame,Not even half patriotism of Kumble Sir. — CoNtOcO (@KantakKantak) June 20, 2017

Virat Kohli should learn to respect legendary players like Anil Kumble. Feeling sad for Anil Sir to step out as a coach in this way. — Varad Chakrapani (@ChakrapaniVarad) June 20, 2017