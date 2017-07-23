PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar lead in hailing Team India's inspiring effort despite agonising loss

New Delhi: India women suffered a heartbreaking nine-run defeat as hosts England won the ICC Women's World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

Chasing a tricky total of 229, Indian middle-order collapsed like a pack of cards, being bowled out for 219 in 48.4 overs.

It was a case of so near, yet so far for the Women in Blue, who would be devastated having come within a sniffing distance of a historic triumph.

The last seven wickets fell for a mere 28 runs in 6.5 overs as India were cruising along at 191 for 3 at one stage before Veda Krishnamurthy's (35) atrocious shot selection brought the Englishwomen back into the game.

It was after opener Poonam Raut (86, 115 balls) anchored the innings while Harmanpreet Kaur hit a couple of sixes in her innings of 51.

Earlier, Natalie Sciver's 51 and Sarah Taylor's 45 laid the foundation for England's decent total of 228 for 7.

Although, Mithali Raj & co. finished as the second best team of the tournament and could not cross the final hurdle, Twitter errupted to show that the nation is proud of this team's achievement.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Women’s World Cup final

Feel for all of you, #WomenInBlue! You were good throughout but sometimes it is not meant to be. Congrats England on winning #WWC17Final! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2017

Super proud of the girls. Tough luck today but womens cricket in India has truly arrived. Thank you girls .Salute your spirit.#WWC17Final — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2017

Winning n losing is a part of the game,we should always applaud good performances just like today #JhulanGoswami 's spell — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 23, 2017

Tough luck team. You've come a long way and we're all proud of you. #INDvENG #WWC17Final — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 23, 2017

To @M_Raj03 & every member of the @BCCIWomen team,you may have lost the finals but you won the hearts of the entire country Proud of u all — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 23, 2017

I wish I was there to give the Lovely Ladies a hug. Be proud girls we have achieved greatness today. @BCCIWomen u made all Indians proud. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 23, 2017

You made us dream,

You made us believe,

We're proud of all you girls!

Real honor to hve watched u play! #WWC17Final #WomenInBlue @BCCIWomen — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 23, 2017

Congratulations to the England Women's cricket team. Well played @BCCIWomen. The entire country is proud of you for playing great cricket! — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 23, 2017

Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Tough luck @BCCIWomen what a nail biting finish to the World Cup ! So proud of you all ,to come so far in the tournament .congrats England — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 23, 2017

Team India had the best chance to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time in history. Australia and England had won 9 of the previous 10 events, with New Zealand being the odd one out, lifting the trophy in 2000.