PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar lead in hailing Team India's inspiring effort despite agonising loss

Although, Mithali Raj & co. finished as the second best team of the tournament and could not cross the final hurdle, Twitter errupted to show that the nation is proud of this team's achievement.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 00:46
PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar lead in hailing Team India&#039;s inspiring effort despite agonising loss
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: India women suffered a heartbreaking nine-run defeat as hosts England won the ICC Women's World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

Chasing a tricky total of 229, Indian middle-order collapsed like a pack of cards, being bowled out for 219 in 48.4 overs.

It was a case of so near, yet so far for the Women in Blue, who would be devastated having come within a sniffing distance of a historic triumph.

The last seven wickets fell for a mere 28 runs in 6.5 overs as India were cruising along at 191 for 3 at one stage before Veda Krishnamurthy's (35) atrocious shot selection brought the Englishwomen back into the game.

It was after opener Poonam Raut (86, 115 balls) anchored the innings while Harmanpreet Kaur hit a couple of sixes in her innings of 51.

Earlier, Natalie Sciver's 51 and Sarah Taylor's 45 laid the foundation for England's decent total of 228 for 7. 

Although, Mithali Raj & co. finished as the second best team of the tournament and could not cross the final hurdle, Twitter errupted to show that the nation is proud of this team's achievement.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Women's World Cup final

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Women’s World Cup final

Team India had the best chance to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time in history. Australia and England had won 9 of the previous 10 events, with New Zealand being the odd one out, lifting the trophy in 2000.

