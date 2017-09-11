Twitter reacts after Danielle Wyatt reveals Virat Kohli's special gift
Kholi had gifted a bat to the all-rounder when the Indian squad was touring England back in 2014. Using it, Danielle found herself back in the Sussex squad for the County Championships in 2016.
New Delhi: England Women's team cricketer Danielle Wyatt recently took to social media, on Sunday, to share a picture of a bat written 'Virat Kholi' claiming it to be a gift from the Indian skipper Virat Kohli himself. However, instead of being getting congratulatory messages or tweets showing words of amazement from her fans, Danielle got trolled.
The all-rounder, who was part of England's World Cup winning squad in 2017, had taken to her Twitter page to propose Virat back in 2014. And now, Danielle posted a picture of a bat, claimed to have been gifted by the 28-year-old only to be trolled by Indian fans due to wrong spelling. Instead of 'Virat Kohli', she wrote 'Virat Kholi'. Her caption read as – "Back training this week. Can't wait to use this beast. Thanks @imVkohli #ping #middlesbiggerthanme."
Back training this week. Can't wait to use this beast Thanks @imVkohli #ping #middlesbiggerthanme pic.twitter.com/BknGjYx2Yj
— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) September 10, 2017
Here are the Twitter reactions on it...
Its "kohli", not "kholi" (kholi in a native indian language means a room)
— pavan sharma (@Pavan_sharma_07) September 11, 2017
Remember when she tweeted "Kholi, marry me" it's a deliberate inside joke!!
— Vishal Vardhan (@vishal_vardhan) September 11, 2017
You spelled it wrong Right from The Start mate..Its Kohli Instead of Kholi#Weird
— Sharmistha(Viratian) (@ImSharmi7) September 11, 2017
Kholi again !! Kholi means room & Virat means big/huge !! It means there's "big/huge room" for improvement
Best wishes
— AB de Villiers (@CricNik4u) September 11, 2017
Are.. Kholi nahi.. Kohli. I mean it's Kohli.. not Kholi...Still unknown about the real name of ur crush
— Raj Barnwal (@rj_subh) September 11, 2017
