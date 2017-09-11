close
Twitter reacts after Danielle Wyatt reveals Virat Kohli's special gift

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 19:09
Twitter reacts after Danielle Wyatt reveals Virat Kohli&#039;s special gift
Twitter grab

New Delhi: England Women's team cricketer Danielle Wyatt recently took to social media, on Sunday, to share a picture of a bat written 'Virat Kholi' claiming it to be a gift from the Indian skipper Virat Kohli himself. However, instead of being getting congratulatory messages or tweets showing words of amazement from her fans, Danielle got trolled.

The all-rounder, who was part of England's World Cup winning squad in 2017, had taken to her Twitter page to propose Virat back in 2014. And now, Danielle posted a picture of a bat, claimed to have been gifted by the 28-year-old only to be trolled by Indian fans due to wrong spelling. Instead of 'Virat Kohli', she wrote 'Virat Kholi'. Her caption read as – "Back training this week. Can't wait to use this beast. Thanks @imVkohli #ping #middlesbiggerthanme."

Here are the Twitter reactions on it...

Kohli had gifted a bat to the all-rounder when the Indian squad was touring England back in 2014. Using it, Danielle found herself back in the Sussex squad for the County Championships in 2016.  

