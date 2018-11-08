हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Twitter reacts after Harsha Bhogle posts response to Virat Kohli's statement

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had responded furiously following a cricket fan's message which described him as an "over-rated batsman."

Twitter reacts after Harsha Bhogle posts response to Virat Kohli&#039;s statement
Image Credits: PTI

Famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Thursday posted a response on microblogging site Twitter to Indian skipper Virat Kohli's angry retort following a cricket fan's message which described him as an "over-rated batsman."

“Okay, I don't think you should live in India then? you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right,” said Kohli. 

Bhogle in response, described Kohli's reaction as "a reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into. The voices within it are frequently those that they wish to hear. It is a comfortable bubble and that is why famous people must try hard to prevent it from forming.”

The controversial incident has drawn a series of interesting reactions from the Twitterati. Here are some of them: 

The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli will be next heading to Australia for an away series, which comprises of three T20s, four Test matches and three One Day Internationals.

Tags:
Virat KohliHarsha BhogleBCCI

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close