Twitter reacts as India bundle out Sri Lanka for 216 runs

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India began their 5-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla today.

The Indian skipper won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first.

Sri Lanka openers laid a solid foundation but the middle and lower order could not capitalise on the good start.

Niroshan Dickwella scored his fifth ODI fifty as he top scored for the island nation.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals as India continued to dominate in the shorter format of the game as well.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 216 in 43.2 overs as they could not even complete their quota of 50 overs.

Twitterati slammed hapless Sri Lanka for another batting collapse and lauded India's efforts in the field.

Here are the few examples:

Sri Lanka and West Indies are firmly in the second division of World Cricket now - sad times #SLvIND #ENGvsWI — Gaj Wallooppillai (@GajWall) August 20, 2017

This is unfair. Competition is played between competitive teams and for SL, India A team would have been competitive. #SLvsIND #SLvIND — Prateek Akkanawru (@prateek080891) August 20, 2017

Sri Lankan bowlers fraternity trying their best to make sure Virat Kohli doesn't score ODI 100 #29 tonight. #SLvIND https://t.co/3NteDEJGRu — Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) August 20, 2017

Sri Lanka 216 allout after being 139/1 after 24.3 overs. Poor shot selection & careless running ruined a good start #SLvIND #SriLanka #LKA — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) August 20, 2017

#IndvsSL Series is waste of time , SL playing like a club team , be it in the test matches or in the odi r8 now, no competition at all! — Vɪʀᴀᴛ Kᴏʜʟɪ (@ViratsSena) August 20, 2017

The visitors won the three-Test series by a comfortable 3-0 margin and will look to take that momentum into the limited-overs' leg of the tour as well.

However, India are not treating this as just another bilateral ODI series. Chief selector MSK Prasad clearly outlined this, stressing on the aspect of fitness as Team India begins its preparations for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.