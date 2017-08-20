close
Twitter reacts as India bundle out Sri Lanka for 216 runs

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals as India continued to dominate in the shorter format of the game as well.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 18:56
Twitter reacts as India bundle out Sri Lanka for 216 runs
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India began their 5-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla today.

The Indian skipper won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first.

Sri Lanka openers laid a solid foundation but the middle and lower order could not capitalise on the good start.

Niroshan Dickwella scored his fifth ODI fifty as he top scored for the island nation.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 216 in 43.2 overs as they could not even complete their quota of 50 overs.

Twitterati slammed hapless Sri Lanka for another batting collapse and lauded India's efforts in the field.

Here are the few examples:

The visitors won the three-Test series by a comfortable 3-0 margin and will look to take that momentum into the limited-overs' leg of the tour as well. 

However, India are not treating this as just another bilateral ODI series. Chief selector MSK Prasad clearly outlined this, stressing on the aspect of fitness as Team India begins its preparations for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

India vs Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st ODIIndia vs Sri Lanka ODIcricket newsVirat Kohli

