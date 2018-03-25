हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitter recalls brainfade, denounces team culture amid Australia ball-tampering scandal

The cricketing world was in a big shock as news of the Australian cricket team indulging in ball tampering was reported. It led to an outrage, following which skipper Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner decided to step down from their positions.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 25, 2018, 14:43 PM IST
Cricket Australia launched a probe and decided to keep Smith in the role of captain until the end of the investigation. But amid calls of Smith's ouster, the duo decided to relinquish their leadership position. 

Soon after, there were also reports of Rajasthan Royals sacking Smith as their captain in the Indian Premier League championship. Twitterati went berserk amid the development. While some termed it as “Amazing scenes”, other took a dig saying “It’s like Nirav Modi sacking an employee for fraud”.

Here are some of the reactions:

