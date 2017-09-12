close
Twitter trolls Preity Zinta for her blunder on CPL final

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 11:05
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has become a household name in Indian cricket since her involvement in the Indian Premier League. 

She is the co-owner of the franchise Kings XI Punjab and has been a constant fixture during most IPL games of her team in the stadium. 

Her passion for the game and the way in which she cheers her team on has won many hearts. Due to the IPL, Zinta herself has become a die-hard fan of the game and can be seen discussing various aspects of it on her Twitter account.

But Zinta came under fire from some cricket fans for her blunder on the final of the CPL between Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. 

A fan asked her on the result of the match and Zinta seemed to be unaware that the match had already ended and wished the Trinbago Knight Riders the best of luck for the contest. 

Last week, Zinta has become the third Indian after Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders and GMR's Delhi Daredevils to own a team in the T20 Global League of South Africa. Preity will own the Stellenbosch franchise.

The ownership of the Stellenbosch franchise was up for grabs after Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited had decided to end their interest in pursuing ownership early August. It was the only team among the eight to take part that did not have an owner.

"I am extremely proud to announce and warmly welcome Preity Zinta to South Africa and the T20 Global League family," said Cricket SA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

Preity ZintaCPL finalIndian Premier Leaguecricket newsIndia Cricket News

