Twitterati disappointed on not seeing Yuvraj Singh back in Indian squad

Yuvraj still has a chance to play against the Aussies as there will be five ODI matches and three T20 internationals in all. Yuvraj last played a T20 match in February and an ODI game in June.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 19:57
Twitterati disappointed on not seeing Yuvraj Singh back in Indian squad

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh will still have to wait to find a place in the Indian team. This after the 35-year-old was ignored for the squad for the first three ODI matches against Australia. Yuvraj’s name was missing from the list of players announced on Sunday. Twitterati did not take the decision by the BCCI selectors all too well.

His ODI record against Australia is not the best. While his career average is over 36, his average against Australia is only a tick over 27. He has though hit two centuries against the world champions.

The Indian team meanwhile is on rotation as far as selection for the limited-overs squads go. This may be one of the reasons to think that Yuvraj may get another chance.

TAGS

Yuvraj SinghCricketIndia vs Australia

