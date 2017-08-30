Twitterati in glee as Ashes rivals go down within two days

New Delhi: England and Australia have been the most popular cricket teams, perhaps because of the scorn for the old powers that has lingered on over the years. So when the two lost within two days, there was unanimous glee on Twitter.

We picked up some of the tweets moments after Australia went down by 20 runs in the first Test of the series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Earlier, England had gone down by five wickets in the second Test of the series against West Indies in Headingley.

There's a talk about Ashes Battle.. and here we see both the teams losing to Bangladesh and West Indies!! #test_at_its_best#wi_eng#ban_aus!! — Pratik Doshi (@PratikDoshi07) August 30, 2017

Almost found myself cheering for the windows as they chased those last few runs. Aussies lost to Bangladesh too - Ashes prep going well! — Wayne Iles (@ILESILESILES) August 30, 2017

Another Upset

Bangladesh beats Australia for the first time in Test. #AUSvsBAN #Ashes is going to be interesting this year. — Chintan Vora (@theunsocialguy) August 30, 2017

For everyone panicking about England not having a team ready for the Ashes - Australia lost to Bangladesh yesterday. — Joel (@JoelBabyHerc) August 30, 2017

The last 5days hve been an absolute joy fr all the cricket lovers,except for the Ashes playing nations.Well played @westindies nd @BCBtigers — chirag sharma (@sharmacisioned) August 30, 2017

Both the teams will be locked in the Ashes battle in Australia from November later this year. It is interesting that Australia and England have been toe to toe in the Ashes if you trace down the history of the series that dates back to the 1880s.

Both teams have won the Ashes 32 times each. While Australia had a stranglehold over the series throughout the 1990s, England have been a much-improved cricket team over the last 15 years. At the same time, Australia’s dominance has ended.

For now, everyone is rejoicing over the wins by the underdogs. Both West Indies and Bangladesh have given a good account of themselves. Now it remains to be seen if they can go a step ahead and win their respective series’.