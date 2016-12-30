Twitterati troll Pakistan after dramatic loss to Australia in Melbourne Test – Who said what!

New Delhi: Just when people think of an obvious result for a Pakistan game, they always produce surprise and play some different type of cricket to show how to make a dull, no result game interesting. They have done this time and again and proved why the saying 'you never know with the Pakistanis' is true.

In the process of posting 443-9 on board in a rain hit match, where most of the day's play had been wasted by rain, Pakistan witnessed some brilliant batting performance by opener Azhar Ali who scored his second double hundred of the year along with some handy runs from the tail-enders. The total had put the visitors in commanding position as the Aussies witness a tricky task in front of them.

In reply, Australia came strong and with the help of brilliant batting by David Warner(144), captain Steve Smith (165) and Mitchell Starc (86), they declare their innings just before lunch on Day 5 after putting 624 for 8 on board, earning a 181 runs lead.

Captain Smith took a bold decision and decided that he doesn't want this match to be a no result game and let Pakistan play with two-third of the day's play left to snatch a win.

The decision yielded the result expected as Aussies bundled out Pakistan for 163 runs in just 53.2 overs. With this they not only win the match but also clinch this 3-match series 2-0.

This is how twitter reacted to Pakistan's dramatic defeat;

Former Australian captain Michel Clark congratulate the Aussies team on his account and wrote,

Massive win by the Aussies. A huge congratulations. Pakistan will be extremely disappointed with that batting performance — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 30, 2016

Famous commentator and sports writer Harsha Bhogle took a dig at Pakistan's loss and said that they did what they are known for i.e. 'unpredictability'.

Pakistan do the predictable. Play unpredictably. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2016

Sports' famous statistician Mohandas Menon gave some fun facts about match and wrote on his wall,

Test sides winning by an inns after conceding 400+ bowling 1st

Aug 1930: Australia

May 2011: England

Dec 2016: India, India, Australia — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 30, 2016

Australian spin legend Shane Warne wrote,

Ps For me David Warners 100 & the pace he scored at opened the game right up & allowed Australia to dominate ! Love test cricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 30, 2016

New Zeland Captain Stephen Fleming too congratulated team Australia for their emphatic victory.

Brilliant win for the aussies. How Mitchel Starc deserved the MoM in my book for his batting and bowling. https://t.co/Bu4RQqcMTg — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) December 30, 2016

Former England Captain Michel Vaughn too congratulated team Australia on Twitter.

Incredible Win for the Aussies ... Unfortunately England fans they look like they are back ... !!!!!!! #AUSvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 30, 2016

ESPNcricinfo tweeted about the match result, highlighting Pakistan's recent results.

Pakistan's last five Tests: L L L L L Only the second time in their history they've lost five in a row https://t.co/DafX7K20gc #AUSvPAK — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 30, 2016

Peter Miller tweeted on his account,

England - "We scored 400 and still lost by an innings." Pakistan - "Give us a week" — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) December 30, 2016

Australian player john Hastings congratulated team Australia on twitter and wrote,

Unbelievable effort @CricketAus boys. You just never no. Well done. — John Hastings (@johnhastings194) December 30, 2016

Australian all rounder James Faulkner didn't stop himself from congratulating team Australia and tweeted on his account,

Amazing win from the Aussies!!! — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) December 30, 2016

The next match between Australia and Pakistan takes place in Sydney from January 3rd to January 7th.