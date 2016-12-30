close
Twitterati troll Pakistan after dramatic loss to Australia in Melbourne Test – Who said what!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 15:03
New Delhi: Just when people think of an obvious result for a Pakistan game, they always produce surprise and play some different type of cricket to show how to make a dull, no result game interesting. They have done this time and again and proved why the saying 'you never know with the Pakistanis' is true.

In the process of posting 443-9 on board in a rain hit match, where most of the day's play had been wasted by rain, Pakistan witnessed some brilliant batting performance by opener Azhar Ali who scored his second double hundred of the year along with some handy runs from the tail-enders. The total had put the visitors in commanding position as the Aussies witness a tricky task in front of them.

In reply, Australia came strong and with the help of brilliant batting by David Warner(144), captain Steve Smith (165) and Mitchell Starc (86), they declare their innings just before lunch on Day 5 after putting 624 for 8 on board, earning a 181 runs lead.

Captain Smith took a bold decision and decided that he doesn't want this match to be a no result game and let Pakistan play with two-third of the day's play left to snatch a win.

The decision yielded the result expected as Aussies bundled out Pakistan for 163 runs in just 53.2 overs. With this they not only win the match but also clinch this 3-match series 2-0.

This is how twitter reacted to Pakistan's dramatic defeat;

Former Australian captain Michel Clark congratulate the Aussies team on his account and wrote,

Famous commentator and sports writer Harsha Bhogle took a dig at Pakistan's loss and said that they did what they are known for i.e. 'unpredictability'.

Sports' famous statistician Mohandas Menon gave some fun facts about match and wrote on his wall,

Australian spin legend Shane Warne wrote,

New Zeland Captain Stephen Fleming too congratulated team Australia for their emphatic victory.

Former England Captain Michel Vaughn too congratulated team Australia on Twitter.

ESPNcricinfo tweeted about the match result, highlighting Pakistan's recent results.

Peter Miller tweeted on his account,

Australian player john Hastings congratulated team Australia on twitter and wrote,

Australian all rounder James Faulkner didn't stop himself from congratulating team Australia and tweeted on his account,

The next match between Australia and Pakistan takes place in Sydney from January 3rd to January 7th.

First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 14:52

