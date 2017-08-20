close
Two Chinese cricketers selected to play in Pakistan Super League next year

China has both men and women cricket teams, which took part in some international tournaments but have so far failed to make a mark.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 22:50
Two Chinese cricketers selected to play in Pakistan Super League next year
Courtesy: Twitter

Beijing: Two Chinese cricketers have been drafted to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year, giving a boost to the fledgling sport in China.

The two players of China national cricket team will represent Peshawar Zalmi in the next edition PSL, Pakistan's official news agency APP reported today.

China has both men and women cricket teams, which took part in some international tournaments but have so far failed to make a mark.

The players have already been selected from the Chinese national team and a formal contract will be signed by the head of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi during his visit to Beijing next month, the report said.

Also a proposal has been made to the Pakistan Cricket Board to make China a neutral venue for Pakistan cricket team matches instead of UAE and other countries, the report said.

A number of international cricket teams refused to play in Pakistan due to concerns over security.

However, Sri Lanka is expected to play a T20 match in Pakistan in September, eight years after its national team was attacked by terrorists in 2009 Lahore.

Pakistan Super League, PSL, China cricket, Pakistan Cricket

