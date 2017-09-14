close
Two cricket coaches found dead in South Africa's Laudium Stadium

Two other individuals, who had been assaulted and were severely injured, were also found in one of the rooms in the clubhouse.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 22:53
Two cricket coaches found dead in South Africa&#039;s Laudium Stadium
Courtesy: Twitter(@Abramjee)

New Delhi: Two cricket coaches were found dead in the clubhouse of the Laudium Cricket Stadium, Southwest Pretoria, in South Africa on Thursday.

According to reports, two other individuals who had been assaulted and were severely injured were also found in one of the rooms in the clubhouse.

ESPNcricifo reported that the deceased were identified as coaches Given Nkosi, 24, and Charlson Maseko, 26. However, no motive has been ascertained for their murder so far.

KFC Mini-Cricket co-ordinator Kagiso Masubelele, 27, and Laudium Hub Head Coach and co-ordinator Obed Harvey Agbomadzie, 27 are recovering in hospital, the report added.

The bodies and the injured men were discovered by Umar Assad who was practicing cricket this morning.

“He informed the security guards who contacted the police at 07:00 this morning,” AS reported police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe as saying.

All four men were residents at the Laudium stadium's living quarters and all were involved in Cricket South Africa and Northerns Cricket affiliate programs.

The South African Police Services are investigating the case.

Northerns Cricket and the Cricket South Africa have expressed their condolences.

"This is devastating news for the Northerns cricket community. They have been a highly valued and integral part of our talent pipeline development programme, particularly in the Laudium community," Jacques Faul, Northerns CEO said.

"This has come as a huge shock to the entire Cricket South Africa Family. These are all dedicated cricket administrators and coaches who have been making a huge difference to the communities in which they operate, providing an important source of upliftment and hope, particularly to our youth. What they have been doing goes far beyond the game of cricket," Haroon Lorgat, CSA CEO said.

The Laudium Club is 17 kilometres east of Pretoria.

