U-19 Asia Cup: Indian colts suffer humiliating 19-run defeat to Nepal

New Delhi: Indian colts suffered a humiliating 19 run defeat to Nepal in their second Group A match of the ongoing 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first, and managed to bowl out the associate team for a lowly 185. Aditya Thakare and Abhishek Sharma took two wickets each, while Vivekanand Tiwari, Mandeep singh, Shiva Singh and Atharva Taide got one wicket each.

After reducing Nepal to 77/3 in the 28th over, Indian bowlers ran on to Nepal skipper Dipendra Singh, who made a fighting 88 off 101 balls.

India got off the good start with captain Himanshu Rana (46) stitching a 65-run opening stand with Manjot Kalra (35). But Nepal captain returned to haunt India again, this time with the ball.

The 17-year-old medium pacer took four wickets for 39 runs in his ten overs' spell.

India started their campaign by defeating Malaysia 202 runs on Friday at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. In the match, captain Rana scored 107 off 130 balls.

Yesterday, Nepal lost to Bangladesh by two wickets after the match was reduced to 40-over-a-side due to rain.