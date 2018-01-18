हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
U-19 World Cup: Holding a baby, India captain Prithvi Shaw enjoys time off the field

During the match between South Africa and West Indies, a family of spectators asked the India skipper to hold and pose with their baby.

PTI| Updated: Jan 18, 2018, 19:49 PM IST
Photo: ICC Twitter

Mount Maunganui: Having led his side to two convincing wins in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup, India's young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw enjoyed time off the field by getting clicked with a baby.

Impressed by his batting, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop while commentating during India's game, said "that's Tendulkar" after Shaw launched into a front-foot drive.

For his style and technique, Shaw has in recent times often drawn comparisons with the batting icon, who had followers across the cricketing world.

Shaw, who has posted the photo on his Instagram account, seemed to be enjoying the well-earned rest after striking fifties in both of India's opening wins, but was happy to oblige.

