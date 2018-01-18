U-19 World Cup: Holding a baby, India captain Prithvi Shaw enjoys time off the field

Mount Maunganui: Having led his side to two convincing wins in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup, India's young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw enjoyed time off the field by getting clicked with a baby.

Impressed by his batting, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop while commentating during India's game, said "that's Tendulkar" after Shaw launched into a front-foot drive.

For his style and technique, Shaw has in recent times often drawn comparisons with the batting icon, who had followers across the cricketing world.

During the match between South Africa and West Indies, a family of spectators asked the India skipper to hold and pose with their baby.

India U19s star Prithvi Shaw shaking hands and literally kissing babies as he gets an early taste of fame at #U19CWC! ➡️ https://t.co/UfwuPJqyr1 pic.twitter.com/hRbmqVvFcX — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018

Shaw, who has posted the photo on his Instagram account, seemed to be enjoying the well-earned rest after striking fifties in both of India's opening wins, but was happy to oblige.