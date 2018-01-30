हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
U-19 World Cup: India won because of Rahul Dravid but we had no one, say dejected Pak fans

The Indian cricket team defeated Pakistan by a whopping 203 runs to storm into the final of U-19 Cricket World Cup.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 30, 2018, 12:39 PM IST
|
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@cricketworldcup
 

New Delhi: The Indian U-19 cricket team did not just win a semifinal match on Tuesday to set up a summit clash against Australia but decimated a hapless Pakistan unit. In what was the biggest margin of win at the age group level, the 203-win triumph left not just the Pakistani cricketers demoralised but Pakistani fans downright dejected. Some said having Rahul Dravid as a coach helped Indians while no prominent face was there to menter the Pakistani boys.

India won the toss and opted to bat - going on to score 272/9 courtesy Shubham Gill's 102*. Ishan Porel then bowled a torrid spell of six overs to claim four wickets and knock out the opposition from the tournament. While the players indeed stepped up and performed to impress, coach Rahul Dravid has indeed played a pivotel role in making the team what it is today. Under his guidance, the team had managed to reach the final in the last edition of the tournament as well - coming out second best however. This year once again, the Indian team entered the tournament as favourites thanks to enormous talent as well as superb guidance of Dravid.

It is this guidance that Pakistani fans feel their team lacks. Head coach of the team in Mansoor Rana has played all of two ODIs, scored 15 runs and taken no wickets. He has played no Test match at internatinal level. Many took to social media to vent their frustration. Several even blamed former international Pakistani cricketers for not volunteering to help the U-19 team out.
 

 

 

 

 

 

Many Indians also commeded Dravid for his dedication towards coaching the team.

 

 

 

 

 

 

India will face Australia in the final on February 3.

