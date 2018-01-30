U-19 World Cup: India won because of Rahul Dravid but we had no one, say dejected Pak fans

New Delhi: The Indian U-19 cricket team did not just win a semifinal match on Tuesday to set up a summit clash against Australia but decimated a hapless Pakistan unit. In what was the biggest margin of win at the age group level, the 203-win triumph left not just the Pakistani cricketers demoralised but Pakistani fans downright dejected. Some said having Rahul Dravid as a coach helped Indians while no prominent face was there to menter the Pakistani boys.

India won the toss and opted to bat - going on to score 272/9 courtesy Shubham Gill's 102*. Ishan Porel then bowled a torrid spell of six overs to claim four wickets and knock out the opposition from the tournament. While the players indeed stepped up and performed to impress, coach Rahul Dravid has indeed played a pivotel role in making the team what it is today. Under his guidance, the team had managed to reach the final in the last edition of the tournament as well - coming out second best however. This year once again, the Indian team entered the tournament as favourites thanks to enormous talent as well as superb guidance of Dravid.

It is this guidance that Pakistani fans feel their team lacks. Head coach of the team in Mansoor Rana has played all of two ODIs, scored 15 runs and taken no wickets. He has played no Test match at internatinal level. Many took to social media to vent their frustration. Several even blamed former international Pakistani cricketers for not volunteering to help the U-19 team out.



Congrats team India, you just played better cricket than us but as Rahul Dravid said initially it’s not about winning or losing, it’s about getting the young guys the flavour of Pakistan India match. I hope we learn from our mistakes and play better in future #PAKvIND #CWCu19 — Fazeela Saba (@FazeelaSaba1) January 30, 2018

Younis Khan should be the coach of Pakistan U-19 team and with full authority authority he should be given the task to groom young lot — Fazeela Saba (@FazeelaSaba1) January 30, 2018

Bravo team @BCCI U19

I was sure of winning the match but resounding win with more than 200 runs reassures is that future is bright for Cricket in India

Take a bow #RahulDravid you are force behind this team Kudos — Syed Shadab Hussaini (@Hussainishadab) January 30, 2018

Many Indians also commeded Dravid for his dedication towards coaching the team.

The difference between #U19 teams of India & Pakistan is that Team India is being mentored by #RahulDravid . There are very few in the world who are better than him. #INDvPAK #U19CWC . All the best for the finals! — Harisankar Menon (@jammyhari) January 30, 2018

While celebrating the U19 players let us not forget that one legend who gave up fat pay checks, glamour and glitz to focus on what really matters - grooming youngsters. Massive respect #RahulDravid #Jammy #TheWall #INDvPAK #ICCU19WorldCup #U19CWC — Amogh Chaphalkar (@chaphya) January 30, 2018

India will face Australia in the final on February 3.