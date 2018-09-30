हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India U19 vs UAE U19

U19 Asia Cup 2018: India register thumping 227-run win over United Arab Emirates

Openers Anuj Rawat and Devdutt Padikkal smashed centuries while spinner Siddharth Desai made short work of the UAE batsmen as he scalped six wickets. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ACCMedia1

The Indian U-19 side registered a massive 227-run win over the United Arab Emirates in the U-19 Asia Cup on Sunday in Savar, Bangladesh. 

Openers Anuj Rawat and Devdutt Padikkal smashed centuries while spinner Siddharth Desai made short work of the UAE batsmen as he scalped six wickets. 

Opting to bat first, India got off to a great start on the back of a stunning 205-run partnership between openers Rawat and Padikkal. Devdutt smashed a 115-ball 121 while Anuj Rawat scored 102 off 115 balls. Indian skipper Pawan Shah (45 off 33), Sameer Choudhary (42 off 19) and Ayush Badoni (22 off 9) kept the scoreboard ticking, steering India to a 354-run total. 

In response, the UAE batsmen failed to put up meaningful contributions, barring a 53-run third wicket stand between Ali Mirza and Figy John, and succumbed to the mounting run-rate. 

Siddharth Desai was the pick of the Indian bowlers. Left-arm spinner spun his web around a hapless opposition as he finished with impressive match figures of 8.5-1-24-6 at an economy rate of 2.72. 

India, who earlier beat Nepal by 172 runs, top Group A with four points and a staggering net run-rate of +3.980.  The Indian colts will play Afghanistan U19 in their final Group A game on Tuesday.

Brief score: 

India U19 won by 227 runs

United Arab Emirates U19:  127/10 (33.5) Ali Mirza 41 (47) / Siddharth Desai 6/24. 

India U19: 354/6 (50) Devdutt Padikkal 121 (115), Anuj Rawat 102 (115). 

