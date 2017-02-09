Umar Akmal features in a hilarious music video for Lahore Qalandars, gets trolled by Twitterati

New Delhi: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal recently shared a snippet on Twitter, featuring him in a music video for PSL side Lahore Qalandars.

As soon as the video was shared, Akmal was bombarded with trolls making fun of his appearance in the snippet. Some even called him Chinese West Indian.

Here are some of the funniest trolls:-

@Umar96Akmal O insan da bacha bann ja — Azhar (@Mashwani001) February 7, 2017

@Umar96Akmal @lahoreqalandars @jazzpk Oh bhai Umra karne gaya tha abhi hafta pehle? Aur kuch nahi tou baal he wapis aane deta — H. Javaid #Pak (@i_hjavaid) February 7, 2017

@Umar96Akmal once a joker always a joker! — Ehtisham ul Hasan (@Sami1977pk) February 7, 2017

Akmal had recently gone to Umrah – a religious pilgrimage with his family - had thus shaved his head.