close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Umar Akmal features in a hilarious music video for Lahore Qalandars, gets trolled by Twitterati

Akmal had recently gone to Umrah – a religious pilgrimage with his family - had thus shaved his head.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 19:42
Umar Akmal features in a hilarious music video for Lahore Qalandars, gets trolled by Twitterati

 New Delhi: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal recently shared a snippet on Twitter, featuring him in a music video for PSL side Lahore Qalandars.

As soon as the video was shared, Akmal was bombarded with trolls making fun of his appearance in the snippet. Some even called him Chinese West Indian.

Here are some of the funniest trolls:-

Akmal had recently gone to Umrah – a religious pilgrimage with his family - had thus shaved his head.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 19:42

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.