close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Umar Akmal hits back at Mickey Arthur, PCB with Twitter tirade

In tweets written in Urdu, Akmal said, that the fitness tests done before the Champions Trophy were “dummy” tests and had a sinister purpose since “These tests were held to get me out of the team.”

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 20:20
Umar Akmal hits back at Mickey Arthur, PCB with Twitter tirade

New Delhi: The verbal ding-dong between Umar Akmal and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues with the Pakistani batsman taking to Twitter to take on the board and the coach Mickey Arthur.

In tweets written in Urdu, Akmal said, that the fitness tests done before the Champions Trophy were “dummy” tests and had a sinister purpose since “These tests were held to get me out of the team.”

Relations between Akmal and Arthur have not been ideal since last year when Pakistan toured Australia and the coach complained about the batsman's fitness levels.

The Pakistani player was sent back from the Champions Trophy in England after Arthur said his fitness standards was not at par with the team.

After Akmal joined the team when his fitness was cleared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) trainers at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, the altercation took place between him and Arthur again.

Akmal claimed that the foreign coach had used abusive language with him.

The PCB issued a strong worded statement, condemning the reckless tweets made by Akmal with regards to his omission from the Champions Trophy squad.

The statement said Akmal was given as many as seven chances to improve his fitness and match the standards of his teammates. (With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Umar AkmalMickey ArthurPCB

From Zee News

Chelsea need time to fight in Champions League, says Antonio Conte
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea need time to fight in Champions League, says Antoni...

Keeping 2019 World Cup in mind, need to assign specific roles: Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Keeping 2019 World Cup in mind, need to assign specific rol...

WATCH: Virat Kohli reveals Team India&#039;s middle-order ahead of 1st ODI
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli reveals Team India's middle-order a...

WATCH: MS Dhoni&#039;s expansive batting session ahead of India-Sri Lanka 1st ODI
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni's expansive batting session ahead of I...

Huge milestones awaiting Lasith Malinga come first ODI versus India
cricketIndia tour of Lanka

Huge milestones awaiting Lasith Malinga come first ODI vers...

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku lead Manchester United to 4-0 win over Swansea
English Premier LeagueFootball

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku lead Manchester United to 4-0 win...

See picture: Maria Sharapova sizzles on magazine cover ahead of US Open comeback
Tennis

See picture: Maria Sharapova sizzles on magazine cover ahea...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squad
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Date, Time, Venue,...

HCA not following Lodha panel recommendations: Mohammed Azharuddin
cricket

HCA not following Lodha panel recommendations: Mohammed Azh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video