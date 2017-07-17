Umar Akmal posts photograph with Bentley, gets brutally trolled by fans

New Delhi: Despite being one one of the most talented batsmen in Pakistan cricket's current set up, Umar Akmal has ruined his career to an extent as a result of a plethora of controversies and disciplinary issues.

The right-hander, who was picked in Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy team initially, was dropped by the management on disciplinary issues.

Akmal was at the receiving end on Sunday once again after he posted a photograph on social media.

The 27-year-old posted a photograph with a Bentley and his message read, "Enjoying London after hard work."

Enjoying London after hard work pic.twitter.com/N6U05mgAse — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) July 13, 2017

. He's showing off with a car because the rest of the players are getting awarded free cars and he's not it's killing him — KHAN (@skh786kk) July 13, 2017

enjoying London after Losing Central Contract. — Waqar Asghar Raja (@waqar618) July 13, 2017

Forget the car you need to get on a treadmill — KHAN (@skh786kk) July 13, 2017

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recent announced central contracts for the new season (2017-18) involving 35 players divided into four categories, which didn't include Umar Akmal.

According to the 'Jang' newspaper, the names of Umar and fast bowler Mohammad Sami were repeatedly mentioned during the testimony recorded by the operations officer of the UK National Crime Agency before the three- member anti-corruption tribunal of the Board last Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)