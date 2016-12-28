Umesh Yadav admits he still need to improve, says he's only 80 per cent

New Delhi: India pace spearhead Umesh Yadav admitted that he still need to improve to become a complete fast bowler.

The 29-year-old is a rare breed of Indian pacers who can consistently hit the 140-plus mark. And 2016 has been a good year for him.

“It was an interesting year. I played a lot Test matches and I was also part of the ODIs. All things taken into account, I think it was a great year for me," Crictracker qouted him as saying.

He was one of the regulars in the Indian team, in both the Test and ODI squads. He played 9 Tests and 15 ODIs this year, taking 15 wickets each respectively.

But he is not happy with the success and is looking for improvement.

"Success may have come only recently but I managed to achieve the control even in 2015. Having been exposed to different match situations, I have learnt from my mistakes. The maturity was there in 2015 also. My effort has been to coordinate my pace with line and length and it is all coming together. But I am not 100 per cent yet. I am only 80 per cent. I still have to improve 15-20 percent to be a complete fast bowler," he added.