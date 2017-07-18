Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags a reputed government job

New Delhi: Umesh Yadav might be one of the hottest properties in Indian cricket at the moment, but Indian cricket would have been deprived of a key bowler, had Umesh's initial dream of landing into a government job materialised.

Years before he made his international debut for the Indian cricket team, Umesh dreamt of getting a government job. According to a report in The Times of India, Umesh's father Tilak Yadav, wanted him to get a government job. Umesh had even prepared for an examination for post of constable in police department but failed to qualify it.

But fate had something better in store for Umesh, who made his international debut for India in 2010, in an ODI against Zimbabwe. Not only that, having impressed with his performances at the big stage, Umesh has finally bagged a government job as well, as he has been appointed as an assistant manager in Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Nagpur office.

"The talks were on before the Champions Trophy. He had met RBI officials before leaving for England in May. The officials gave a go ahead to his appointment in sports quota but due to national duties he couldn't complete formalities," a source close to the development told TOI.

The source added how Air India had denied Umesh a job in 2008 after he was called up for Vidarbha camp.

"He should have got a permanent job straight away but things didn't work out. He always wanted to represent reputed organization. That was the reason he didn't make any hurry. Now, he has got what he deserved," the source told the newspaper.

Umesh was one of the highlights of India's sensational home season beginning from 2016, where he played 12 matches in the five-day format on a row.

Team India would want him to continue excelling at the big stage as they take on Sri Lanka in an upcoming Test series.