close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags a reputed government job

Umesh's father Tilak Yadav wanted him to get a government job and the pacer had even prepared for an examination for post of constable in police department but failed to qualify it.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 13:50
Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags a reputed government job
Umesh Yadav was one of the highlights of India's long domestic season where he played 12 matches in a row (PTI)

New Delhi: Umesh Yadav might be one of the hottest properties in Indian cricket at the moment, but Indian cricket would have been deprived of a key bowler, had Umesh's initial dream of landing into a government job materialised.

Years before he made his international debut for the Indian cricket team, Umesh dreamt of getting a government job. According to a report in The Times of India, Umesh's father Tilak Yadav, wanted him to get a government job. Umesh had even prepared for an examination for post of constable in police department but failed to qualify it.

But fate had something better in store for Umesh, who made his international debut for India in 2010, in an ODI against Zimbabwe. Not only that, having impressed with his performances at the big stage, Umesh has finally bagged a government job as well, as he has been appointed as an assistant manager in Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Nagpur office.

"The talks were on before the Champions Trophy. He had met RBI officials before leaving for England in May. The officials gave a go ahead to his appointment in sports quota but due to national duties he couldn't complete formalities," a source close to the development told TOI.

The source added how Air India had denied Umesh a job in 2008 after he was called up for Vidarbha camp.

"He should have got a permanent job straight away but things didn't work out. He always wanted to represent reputed organization. That was the reason he didn't make any hurry. Now, he has got what he deserved," the source told the newspaper.

Umesh was one of the highlights of India's sensational home season beginning from 2016, where he played 12 matches in the five-day format on a row.

Team India would want him to continue excelling at the big stage as they take on Sri Lanka in an upcoming Test series.

TAGS

Umesh YadavUmesh Yadav jobIndian cricketcricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Pakistan women&#039;s cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves airport on motorbike as PCB doesn&#039;t arrange transport
cricket

WATCH: Pakistan women's cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves...

16-year-old national level kabaddi player allegedly raped by man posing as stadium official
Other Sports

16-year-old national level kabaddi player allegedly raped b...

No bids received for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, says manager Craig Shakespeare
Football

No bids received for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, sa...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had &#039;different types of drinks&#039; until 5 am to celebrate historic title with close friends
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had 'different types of...

Virender Sehwag wishes Australian legend Dennis Lillee in trademark style on 68th birthday
cricket

Virender Sehwag wishes Australian legend Dennis Lillee in t...

Irfan Pathan slammed for posting &#039;unislamic&#039; photograph of wife Safa Baig on social media
cricket

Irfan Pathan slammed for posting 'unislamic' phot...

Smriti Mandhana turns 21: 10 facts you must know about Indian women&#039;s cricket team&#039;s star left-hander
cricket

Smriti Mandhana turns 21: 10 facts you must know about Indi...

South African skipper Faf Du Plessis hails Vernon Philander as &#039;new Jacques Kallis&#039;
cricket

South African skipper Faf Du Plessis hails Vernon Philander...

WWE Raw, July 17, 2017: Braun Strowman disrupts Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe WWE Universal Championship no.1 Contenders match
Other Sports

WWE Raw, July 17, 2017: Braun Strowman disrupts Roman Reign...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video