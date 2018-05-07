Umesh Yadav takes Purple Cap on IPL 2018 Matchday 31, Orange Cap stays with Ambati Rayudu

The Purple Cap continued to change hands on Matchday 31 of IPL 2018 on Monday as Bangalore's Umesh Yadav overtook Mumbai's Hardik Pandya in the bowlers' list. The Orange Cap, however, stayed with Chennai's Ambati Rayudu.

Against Hyderabad, Umesh returned 1/36 to join Hardik on 14 wickets but a better economy rate put him ahead of the Mumbai player in the bowlers' list.

SRH's Kane Williamson scored his fifth fifty of the season - first batsman to do so in IPL 2018 - and during the course of his 39-ball 56, he also became only the second batsman to score 400 or more after Rayudu. He was just 14 runs short of overtaking Rayudu (423 runs in 10 games).

Talking about the only match of the day, SRH put one foot in the 2018 IPL play-offs after beating RCB by five runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Continuing their great bowling performance this season, the SRH bowlers combined beautifully to restrict Virat Kohli's RCB - needing 147 to win - to 141/6 in 20 overs and register their eighth win in 10 games.

Colin de Grandhomme (33) and Mandeep Singh (21*) added 57 for the sixth wicket to provide some scare but their effort eventually went in vain as RCB suffered their seventh defeat in 10 games to be virtually out of play-off contention.

SRH had successfully defended 132 and 118 earlier in the season and they yet again proved their bowling prowess. Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets to be the pick of the bowlers for SRH. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.