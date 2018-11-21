हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nishan Peiris

Uncapped Nishan Peiris replaces Akila Dananjaya in Sri Lanka Test team

Akila Dananjaya will miss the third game as he will be travelling to Brisbane for biometric testing of his bowling action.

File photo: Twitter/@imakila4

London: Uncapped off-spinner Nishan Peiris has been selected by Sri Lanka as a replacement for Akila Dananjaya ahead of their upcoming third Test against England, beginning November 23. Dananjaya is all set to miss the third game as he will be travelling to Brisbane for biometric testing of his bowling action, a cricket website reported.

The 25-year-old was reported for a suspect bowling action following their first Test against England.Peiris, who is yet to make his international Test debut, was part of Sri Lanka Board XI in both of England`s warm-up games before the Test series.

He had scalped three crucial wickets in the form of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali in the first match.In 12 first-class matches, he has picked up 38 wickets with an average of 29.52.Sri Lanka have already lost the ongoing three-match Test series against England as they are trailing it 0-2.

While they lost the opening match by 211 runs, in the second game they stumbled to a 57-run defeat against the visitors.

The third Test will be played from November 23 at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. 

Nishan PeirisAkila DananjayaEngland vs Sri Lanka

