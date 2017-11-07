Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid says no to Yo-Yo Test

New Delhi: The Indian U-19 cricket team is due to tour Malaysia next month for the Asia Youth cup.

Just like in the case of seniors, the BCCI wants to test the fitness levels of the youngsters, through a Yo-Yo test.

However, the U-19 coach Rahul Dravid is skeptical about the test.

Instead, the former Team India skipper stressed on the need of improving a players' skills at this time.

"The Indian team trainer had thrown the idea of having Yo-Yo test for India under-19 team but Dravid made it clear that it should not be needed for junior cricket. At this age, players should improve their skills. Fitness is important but if he can score runs and take wickets, that should be the parameter of selecting a player," source at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, told The Indian Express.

This test is now considered a parameter to get an entry into the Indian team.

Many senior cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, have failed the test and didn’t make it to the national team subsequently in the recent limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, Australia, and currently touring New Zealand.

Recently the retired 38-year-old fast bowler Ashish Nehra, however, was selected in the team, proving that he had cleared the test.

"The captain, coach and chief selector, along with the other members of the selection committee in consultation with the support staff (trainer and physio), have set the parameters. The fitness parameters set by the team management for athletes to be eligible for selection are non-negotiable," Rahul Johri, the BCCI CEO, had said earlier.