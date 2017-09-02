Underestimate MS Dhoni at your own peril; he will continue to surprise: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: Team India head coach couldn't have asked for better beginning to his second stint with the Men in Blue. His team has been unbeaten since the day Shastri took over the position vacated by legendary spinner Anil Kumble.

The Virat Kohli-led unit completed a 3-0 whitewash of hosts Sri Lanka in the Test series before taking an unassailable 4-0 lead in the 5-match limited overs series which will be concluded with the final game on Sunday.

Shastri spoke to the Indian Express at length and revealed that the team was quite happy to have him back.

"It was one happy unit, when I walked in. Because it helps when you have already been there for 18 months with the boys and if you look at the nucleus of the team, it's pretty much the same. They know the kind of personality I am. They knew pretty much what to expect," he said.

Speaking about the equation between former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the current captain Virat Kohli, Shastri said that the transition was very smooth as they have a lot of mutual respect for each other.

"It happened during my time; during my first stint. There's a huge mutual respect for each other. It was a very smooth transition and you can see that mutual respect even now. I mean, Virat knows Dhoni was his first captain. Dhoni knows he is playing under Virat now. And because of that mutual respect, you know, it makes a massive difference. MS fully knows what Virat gave him as a player. Virat fully knows what MS can give him a player. So it's a perfect relationship. And the fact that I happened to be back it can only help, because you could see that transition. So ensure that healthy respect and mutual respect stay. There are no egos in this team," Shastri added.

Kohli has time and again asserted that he is experimenting with the rotation policy to build a solid team for the 2019 ICC World Cup and Dhoni's place in that squad has been questioned many times in the past few years.

Shastri believes that the 2011 World Cup winning captain is far from finished as he still has a lot to offer to this team.

"When was he not a strong force? It's only people who go and think he is not. Where were there any doubts? There was never a doubt in my mind. How can there be a doubt when he is still the best wicket-keeper in the country in the one-day format. Forget his batting. Batting he will continue to surprise you. Let me assure you, what you are seeing is only a trailer. The movie will start now. There could be a movie starting very soon. Plus he is a living legend in the dressing-room, a great inspiration to the younger players as well."

"Don't discount him, because he is fitter than ever before. He is definitely fitter than I have seen him in a long, long time. Which means he has worked really hard, he is very conscious about his training methods. And then he has a wealth of experience. And he is showing it. He is a master of handling situations; soaking in pressure, playing to situations, playing to what the team requires."