close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale wants reservation for SCs, STs in Indian cricket team

Athawale added that the Indian government must contemplate over this move for the betterment of the Indian cricket team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 11:04
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale wants reservation for SCs, STs in Indian cricket team

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has made a demand from the Government of India to give reservation for SCs and STs to players in the Indian cricket team.

Athawale, who was deeply disappointed by Indian team's loss to Pakistan in final of ICC Champions Trophy said that the reservation will help build a stronger team.

"Indian team is not playing very well. Therefore, I am demanding that there should be reservations for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe. After Vinod Kambli, there was no player from our community. That is a very bad thing. If reservation will be there, our Indian team will be very strong," Athawale told India Today.

Athawale added that the Indian government must contemplate over this move for the betterment of the Indian cricket team.

"My feeling is this that if reservation will be there, definitely Indian team will become a very strong team. Some players from our community will join the Indian cricket team and other games also then India will show some performance. Therefore, I think government of India should think about reservation," he concluded.

The Republican Party of India faction leader was speaking to mediapersons in the city after returning from the special GST session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Virat Kohli and his men are currently touring the West Indies for a limited-overs series. The Men in Blue's sojourn includes five ODIs and a lone T20I.

In the ongoing five-match series, India are leading 2-1 after four matches against Jason Holder's men.

TAGS

Ramdas Athawaleindian cricket teamSCsSTsVirat KohliIndian teamcricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

WI vs IND: In low-scoring game, MS Dhoni records second-slowest fifty for India in ODIs
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: In low-scoring game, MS Dhoni records second-slo...

WI vs IND 2017: Sanjay Bangar blames batsmen for loss to Windies in 4th ODI
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND 2017: Sanjay Bangar blames batsmen for loss to Wi...

Other Sports

I will urge Manny Pacquiao to quit, says trainer Freddie Ro...

WATCH: MS Dhoni takes brilliant low catch to dismiss Shai Hope during India-West Indies 5th ODI
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni takes brilliant low catch to dismiss Shai H...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Australia, India eye semi-finals berth as West Indies suffer humiliation against South Africa
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Australia, India eye semi-...

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal aim to bury doubts as action begins at All England Club today
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal aim to bury doubt...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video