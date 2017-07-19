Unmissable quotes from Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri joint press conference

New Delhi: The acrimonious resignation of Anil Kumble as the head of coach had left Indian cricket on a lurch, with Virat Kohli & Co producing a mediocre performance in the West Indies. Back home, the situation had assumed a monstrous proportion with every each development coming with multiple versions.

Yes, the hunt of India's new head coach was indeed one of the poorly-managed episodes in the history of Indian cricket. But on Wednesday, hours before Indian team's departure for Sri Lanka, two protagonists — skipper Virat Kohli and new head coach Ravi Shastri — sat together for the first time after the first hint of a rift between captain and coach had emerged ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. The duo, if we may, indeed heralded a new beginning for Indian cricket.

Here are top quotes from their joint press conference:

I don't come with any baggage. I have matured over the last couple of weeks. Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble will come and go. All credit to the players — Shastri on his return as head coach.

We had worked earlier also, we know that what's expected, what's going on in the plate... So I don't think there is any effort to understand (both) as we have worked earlier also — Kohli on his relationship with Shastri

...I continue to take up that responsibility, will continue to do so in the future years till the time I am captain or I am kept at this position...If you focus on all these external factors, it is similar that you go out for batting thinking what if I get out, it can happen in any scenario, you need to take care of your mindset and move forward — Kohli on added pressure.

Everyone has gone through the experience of relationships, somewhere or the other in life, the same rules applies here, you know it is as simple as that, the coordination, and communication — Kohli on captain-coach relationship.

I will answer this in two parts, as a player and former captain. When you play the game, you want your your mind clear and that happens with good communication with the support staff... As captain, my job was to put every player in this frame of mind. That was my job and that's his job — Shastri on his take on captain-coach relationship.

There is track record there. Fifteen years of his life has been coaching. He has been with A teams, u-19 teams, junior World Cup teams. He knows the boys better than I do — Shastri defending Bharat Arun, the bowling coach.

The Ravi Shastris and Anil Kumbles will come and go. If India are the number one Test team today, it is because of the effort of the players... People will come and go. The fabric of Indian cricket will remain – Shastri on the importance of team, over individual.