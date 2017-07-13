close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Unperturbed Virender Sehwag chills out in Canada after missing out on coveted India coach job

On Monday, the CAC, which comprises of batting greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, interviewed five candidates — Lalchand Rajput, Virender Sehwag, Richard Pybus, Ravi Shastri and Tom Moody.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 23:16
Unperturbed Virender Sehwag chills out in Canada after missing out on coveted India coach job
Courtesy: Instagram (virendersehwag)

New Delhi: A day after missing out on the coveted India job to Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag shared photos of himself chilling it out in Canada. Known for his swashbuckling batting, Sehwag was considered one of the favourites for the post of India's head coach, which was lying vacant after the resignation of Anil Kumble after a fall-out with skipper Virat Kohli.

Losing out on a dream job would have demanded more than self-assurance, but Sehwag, typical of his batting, flipped the situation by gifting himself a holiday. Here's what Sehwag had shared on social media sites:

 

Chilling in Canada #traveldiaries

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on

 

#shoot #canada #traveldiaries #instapic

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on

 

Get Set Go #traveldiaries

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed former Team Director Shastri as Kumble's replacement late on Tuesday evening, with Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan joining the support staff as batting consultant (for overseas tours) and bowling coach respectively.

It's altogether another matter that the BCCI on Thursday released a statement, saying Zaheer's appointment was limited to a consultant's role. Interestingly, earlier in the day, reports of new India head coach Shastri pushing for Bharat Arun's return as the full-time bowling coach was doing the rounds.

It's pertinent to mention that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had, in their best intentions, wanted to postpone the announcement of the new coach on a later date after Tuesday, but Committee of Administrator (CoA) chief Vinod Rai pushed for the same day announcement.

On Monday, the CAC, which comprises of batting greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, interviewed five candidates — Lalchand Rajput, Virender Sehwag, Richard Pybus, Ravi Shastri and Tom Moody.

The CAC then toyed CoA's line and confirmed Shastri as the new coach on Tuesday itself, late in the evening, hours after the selection of former Team Director was leaked to the media, and the subsequent denial from the BCCI on the same.

TAGS

Virender SehwagRavi ShastriIndia CoachAnil KumbleBCCIVirat Kohlicricket news

From Zee News

Wimbledon 2017: Berdych faces &#039;greatest of them all&#039; Federer in last four as Cilic eyes first final at SW19
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Berdych faces 'greatest of them all...

Wimbledon 2017 women&#039;s singles final: With big little sister absent, Venus Williams is doing it for herself
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017 women's singles final: With big little...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Joe Root expects seamers to shine as England remain unchanged
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Joe Root expects seamers...

Abhinav Bindra takes up para-athlete Kanchanmala Pande&#039;s case, demands report from Sports Minister Vijay Goel, SAI
Other Sports

Abhinav Bindra takes up para-athlete Kanchanmala Pande...

Evidence validates PSL match-fixing allegations against Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif: PCB legal advisor
cricket

Evidence validates PSL match-fixing allegations against Sha...

West Indies ready to push harder than ever in bid to earn direct World Cup 2019 qualification: Chris Gayle
cricket

West Indies ready to push harder than ever in bid to earn d...

CAC shoots letter to CoA expressing hurt over alleged &#039;forced&#039; appointments of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid
cricket

CAC shoots letter to CoA expressing hurt over alleged...

Wimbledon 2017, Day 10: Ageless Venus Williams sets up final date with unpredictable Garbine Muguruza
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Day 10: Ageless Venus Williams sets up fina...

BCCI brings twist in tale, calls Zaheer Khan &#039;consultant&#039;, not bowling coach in latest release
cricket

BCCI brings twist in tale, calls Zaheer Khan 'consulta...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video