Unperturbed Virender Sehwag chills out in Canada after missing out on coveted India coach job

New Delhi: A day after missing out on the coveted India job to Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag shared photos of himself chilling it out in Canada. Known for his swashbuckling batting, Sehwag was considered one of the favourites for the post of India's head coach, which was lying vacant after the resignation of Anil Kumble after a fall-out with skipper Virat Kohli.

Losing out on a dream job would have demanded more than self-assurance, but Sehwag, typical of his batting, flipped the situation by gifting himself a holiday. Here's what Sehwag had shared on social media sites:

Chilling in Canada #traveldiaries A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

#shoot #canada #traveldiaries #instapic A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

Get Set Go #traveldiaries A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:17am PDT

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed former Team Director Shastri as Kumble's replacement late on Tuesday evening, with Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan joining the support staff as batting consultant (for overseas tours) and bowling coach respectively.

It's altogether another matter that the BCCI on Thursday released a statement, saying Zaheer's appointment was limited to a consultant's role. Interestingly, earlier in the day, reports of new India head coach Shastri pushing for Bharat Arun's return as the full-time bowling coach was doing the rounds.

It's pertinent to mention that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had, in their best intentions, wanted to postpone the announcement of the new coach on a later date after Tuesday, but Committee of Administrator (CoA) chief Vinod Rai pushed for the same day announcement.

On Monday, the CAC, which comprises of batting greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, interviewed five candidates — Lalchand Rajput, Virender Sehwag, Richard Pybus, Ravi Shastri and Tom Moody.

The CAC then toyed CoA's line and confirmed Shastri as the new coach on Tuesday itself, late in the evening, hours after the selection of former Team Director was leaked to the media, and the subsequent denial from the BCCI on the same.