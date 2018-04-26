Unplayable Ankit Rajput achieves best IPL 2018 bowling figures

Fast bowler Ankit Rajput went from strength to strength during the SRH-KXIP encounter and achieved the best bowling figures (5/14) of IPL 2018 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Mumbai spinner Mayank Markande had the previous best figures (4/23).

The 24-year-old KXIP bowler, who had taken a match-winning 2/23 against Delhi in Punjab's last match, picked up where he had left off at the Ferozshah Kotla. He picked one wicket at least in every over he bowled.

Rajput got the prized wicket of Kane Williamson (0) off the fourth ball of the match as the Hyderabad captain's miscued pull - largely due to the unexpected bounce Rajput got - found R Ashwin at mid-off.

In his next over Rajput struck again, this time getting the better of Shikhar Dhawan (11) with an away-going angled delivery as the left-handed batsman found Karun Nair in the slips.

Wriddhiman Saha was Rajput's next victim. In an attempt to hit a good-length ball out of the park on the legside, he gave a simple skier to Andrew Tye at midwicket. Tye could have taken his fourth wicket in the same over if not for a dropped catch from Tye. The ball was indeed travelling off the bat of Manish Pandey but Tye should have taken it at midwicket in light of the modern-day fielding standards.

Rajput then took two wickets in his last over in what was also the last over of the innings. Pandey (54) and Mohammed Nabi (4) fell to his brilliance as Hyderabad could only go as far as 132/6 in 20 overs.