Uttarakhand’s Karanveer Kaushal becomes first batsman to score double ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Uttarakhand's KarnVeer Kaushal on Saturday became the first Indian batsman to slam a double century in a List A (domestic) fixture.

KarnVeer smashed a 135-ball 202, studded with 18 fours and a six, in a Vijay Hazare plate group match against Sikkim at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad, Gujarat. Karn surpassed Ajinkya Rahane's 187 to become the highest individual scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He also a shared a massive 296-run opening partnership with Vineet Saxena, who scored 100 off 133 balls, to record the highest stand for any wicket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The previous best partnership was held by Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan and Aakash Chopra, who had shared a 277-run partnership against Punjab in the 2007-08 season.

The solid partnership steered Uttarakhand to a whopping total of 366 runs against Sikkim. Sikkim, in response, could muster only 167 runs in their 50 overs, handing Uttarakhand 199-run win.

Uttarakhand moved to the second spot with 24 points from seven matches and face Arunachal Pradesh in a must-win final group match. Sikkim, on the other hand, suffered its eighth straight loss in the trophy.

Brief score:

Uttarakhand won by 199 runs

Uttarakhand 366/2 in 50 overs (Karnaveer Kaushal 202, Vineet Saxena 100)

Sikkim 167/6 in 50 overs (Lee Yong Lepcha 65, Padam Limboo 51* / Deepak Dhapola 3/19)

(With Agency inputs)