Varun Aaron to play for Leicestershire in county cricket

New Delhi: Out-of-favour India fast bowler Varun Aaron is the latest among the bandwagon of India players to sign up for an English county side as he will turn up for Leicestershire during the upcoming season.

Aaron has played for India in 9 Tests and an equal number of ODIs and was a part of the Indian side during the 2014 series in England. His bouncer struck Stuart Broad on the nose during one of the Test matches. He has earlier played county cricket for Durham.

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon said: "Varun is a high-quality performer and his skills will be ideally suited to early season conditions in England. We are delighted to secure his signature for both Specsavers County Championship games and fixtures in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

"We are getting a genuinely quick bowler in Varun, who has played a number of games for India and also enjoyed a fine domestic career. Varun is very keen to do well for us and get back in the India team again and we're really looking forward to him linking up with us."

"I am relishing the opportunity to join the Foxes for the first part of the season. Playing county cricket presents me with a great opportunity to showcase my skills. I'm looking forward to taking wickets and contributing to the success of the team," said Aaron.