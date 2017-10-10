Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra to announce retirement?

New Delhi: Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra is reportedly planning to hang his boots during the upcoming New Zealand series.

A report in Mumbai Mirror claimed, citing multiple sources, that the 38-year-old will, in all likely, play his game in national colours in Delhi on November 1 when India host New Zealand in a T20I match.

It's being reported that the fixture will present the T20I specialist an opportunity to end his career in his home ground.

Who doesn't want a ceremonious send-off? Not all cricketers are lucky enough to hang their boots at a time and venue of their choosing.

It's pertinent to mention that Nehra's selection in the Indian squad for the ongoing T20I series against Australia became a topic of intense scrutiny considering how the selectors had ignored other veterans like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Amit Mishra.

Indian selectors defended their decision to select a 38-year-old for a format which required extreme fitness by saying that the Delhi bowler is one of the fittest cricketers around.

Nehra's former team-mate Virender Sehwag also came in his defense. The former India opener questioned the detractors by asking "If Sachin Tendulkar can play till 40, why can't Ashish Nehra?"

He has played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 26 T20Is for India, taking 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively.

Nehra didn't play in T20I series opener in Ranchi, which India won by nine wickets via DLS method.

The second match of the three-match series will be played later today in Guwahati.