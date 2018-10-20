हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Veteran Indian pacer Praveen Kumar bids adieu to cricket; announces retirement on Twitter

Praveen emerged as India`s highest wicket-taker on their disastrous tour to England in 2011, where he took 15 wickets in three Tests, including a five-wicket haul at the Lord`s Cricket Ground.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Veteran Indian pacer Praveen Kumar has announced his decision to hang up his boots from all forms of cricket on Saturday.

The 32-year-old pacer from Meerut represented India in 84 international matches between 2007 and 2012, scalping 112 wickets in Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20I).

Taking to his Twitter handle, Praveen wrote, "It`s been a great journey. It`s been a great life. With a heavy heart, I want to say goodbye to my 1st love #CricketMeriJaan But the test cap no 268 and ODI 170 will be mine till Indian cricket era will continue... Thankyou @BCCI nd @UPCACricket for helping me to live up my dream."

Praveen, who made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Jaipur in 2007, is known for his ability to swing the ball both ways. He established himself as one of the key members of India`s potent bowling attack along with Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra, playing a key role in India`s truimph in the Commonwealth Bank ODI tri-series in Australia in 2008.

He last played for India in March 2012 against South Africa in a T20 match. Praveen also emerged as India`s highest wicket-taker on their disastrous tour to England in 2011, where he took 15 wickets in three Tests, which also included a five-wicket haul (5 for 106) at the Lord`s Cricket Ground.

The veteran pacer also played for teams like Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. He took 90 wickets in 119 matches over the years, going on to pick a hat trick in 2010 while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Rajasthan Royals.

