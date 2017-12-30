हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Vidarbha pacer Rajneesh Gurbani becomes only second bowler to take hat-trick in Ranji Trophy Final

Vidarbha medium-pacer Rajneesh Gurbani repeated rare history in a Ranji Trophy final by becoming only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the summit clash of the premier domestic first-class tournament, as the feat helped his side bowl out Delhi for 295 in their first innings on Saturday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 30, 2017, 15:16 PM IST
Comments |
Vidarbha pacer Rajneesh Gurbani becomes only second bowler to take hat-trick in Ranji Trophy Final
File photo of Rajneesh Gurbani (PTI)

Vidarbha medium-pacer Rajneesh Gurbani repeated rare history in a Ranji Trophy final by becoming only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the summit clash of the premier domestic first-class tournament, as the feat helped his side bowl out Delhi for 295 in their first innings on Saturday. 

After removing Delhi batsmen Vikas Sharma and Navdeep Saini off the last two deliveries of his 23rd over, Gurbani bowled century-maker and the mainstay of Dehli innings, Dhruv Shorey, off the first ball of his next over. 

Gurbani's maiden hat-trick helped him equal a 45-year record set by Tamil Nadu's B Kalyanasundaram who was the first man to claim a hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy final. It came in the 1972-73 season against Mumbai in Chennai.

The Vidarbha medium pacer's spell read an impressive 6/59.

He also took a match-haul of 12 wickets in the semifinal against Karnataka. 

Tags:
Rajneesh GurbaniVidarbhaDelhiRanji trophy finalDelhi vs VidarbhaRanji Trophyhat-trickRanji Trophy 2017CricketIndia
Next
Story

Ashes: MCG pitch the villain in rare Test draw

Trending