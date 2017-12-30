Vidarbha pacer Rajneesh Gurbani becomes only second bowler to take hat-trick in Ranji Trophy Final

Vidarbha medium-pacer Rajneesh Gurbani repeated rare history in a Ranji Trophy final by becoming only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the summit clash of the premier domestic first-class tournament, as the feat helped his side bowl out Delhi for 295 in their first innings on Saturday.

After removing Delhi batsmen Vikas Sharma and Navdeep Saini off the last two deliveries of his 23rd over, Gurbani bowled century-maker and the mainstay of Dehli innings, Dhruv Shorey, off the first ball of his next over.

Gurbani's maiden hat-trick helped him equal a 45-year record set by Tamil Nadu's B Kalyanasundaram who was the first man to claim a hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy final. It came in the 1972-73 season against Mumbai in Chennai.

Rajneesh Gurbani's hat-trick sends Delhi packing https://t.co/vQDvZLJ63m — sportsfunda (@sportsfunda1) December 30, 2017

The Vidarbha medium pacer's spell read an impressive 6/59.

He also took a match-haul of 12 wickets in the semifinal against Karnataka.